MLC is Coming to the Oakland Coliseum
Today, it was officially announced that Major League Cricket is coming to the Oakland Coliseum. With the Athletics now in Sacramento, the spacious ballpark is now open for other events throughout the summer, including the Oakland Roots, who sold nearly 27,000 tickets for their home opener.
Here is the press release from Major League Cricket on the upcoming event:
OAKLAND, CA – March 26, 2025 – Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) today announced the 2025 season will bring matches to the iconic Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, launching its inaugural Bay Area and West Coast presence.
The season is projected to deliver a $3 million direct economic boost to Oakland in the first year. Over 100 million fans worldwide watched the games last year, and now, with this level of cricket coming to Oakland, the Town is claiming its place among the world's elite sports cities.
From today, fans can sign up for access to pre-sale tickets on the Major League Cricket website: www.majorleaguecricket.com.
“The Coliseum is a fantastic location for Major League Cricket, and we are thrilled by the prospect of some of the world’s biggest cricket stars playing in such an iconic Californian venue,” says Johnny Grave, CEO of Major League Cricket.
“Coming to the West Coast, and being here in Oakland, is an historic move for cricket globally. It reinforces our commitment to growing the game in the United States and providing fans with an exceptional cricket experience.”
"The Oakland Coliseum has long been a destination for sports and entertainment, and we are excited to add cricket to its continuing legacy,” says Kevin Jenkins, Interim Mayor of the City of Oakland. “This move underscores Oakland’s status as a diverse and dynamic sports city, and we look forward to supporting the growth of cricket in our community.”
The Coliseum will host seven game days and nine matches, beginning on June 12 and continuing through June 18. While primarily designed for NFL and baseball, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum will be adapted to accommodate professional cricket matches, including the installation of specialized drop-in turf wickets that meet international cricket standards.
“We are proud to welcome Major League Cricket to the Coliseum in June,” says Nicole Strange, General Manager of Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum and Oakland Arena (ASM Global). “This will be an incredible opportunity for the Bay Area community and beyond to experience this global sport right here in the heart of Oakland.”
“We are beyond thrilled to bring the San Francisco Unicorns to the Coliseum for our home matches in 2025,” said David White, CEO of the San Francisco Unicorns.
“The Bay Area has a deep and growing love for cricket and this move allows us to create an unforgettable matchday experience in one of the region’s most iconic venues. We can’t wait to welcome fans from across the Bay Area to cheer on the Unicorns in our new home.”
The tournament will move to Grand Prairie, Texas June 20 to 29 before completing its coast to coast journey marking another first in MLC history, with matches at Broward County Stadium, Florida, from July 1st to 6th. With 34 matches in total across three venues making this will be the largest top tier professional cricket tournament ever played in the USA.
“Our title sponsorship of Major League Cricket is a natural extension of our sponsorship portfolio,” said Surya Gummardi, President, Cognizant Americas. “Just as cricket relies on the coordinated efforts of a team to succeed, technology consulting requires collaboration among diverse experts to deliver comprehensive solutions.
Cricket is rapidly gaining traction in the United States, with a growing fan base who are passionate about the sport, and we are excited about both the expansion of the league into new markets and the future of cricket in the United States.”
“I am so thrilled to welcome the fabulous and fast-growing sport of cricket to the historic Oakland coliseum!” says Oakland City Council Member Rebecca Kaplan, who also serves in leadership on the board of the Coliseum Authority, which is revitalizing the site with new events.
“Bringing more of this kind of activity to the Coliseum brings the community together, and also creates jobs, and improves revenue to fund vital public services. Our region has the largest proportion of cricket fans in America, and the most passionate! Join us for cricket at the Oakland coliseum this summer!”
The arrival of MLC brings the world's second most popular sport, played by some of its most elite athletes, to the Bay Area for the first time. Already with more than 2.5 billion fans worldwide, the arrival of MLC in the Bay Area marks a significant milestone for the growth of cricket in the United States.
The sport was recently confirmed as an official event at the 2028 Summer Olympics – marking cricket's first Olympic appearance since 1900. MLC aims to grow the sport across the country, positioning the U.S. as a global cricket hub.
MLC 2025 Season Details:
- Opening Matches in Oakland: June 12 – June 18 at the Oakland Coliseum
- Seven Game Days, Nine Matches at the Coliseum, featuring the best cricket players from around the world
- Grand Prairie, Texas: June 20 - 29, Finals July 8 - 13
- Broward County Stadium, Florida: July 1 - 6
Base ticket prices will start at $20, ensuring an affordable experience for families and sports fans alike.