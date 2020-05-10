InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Mother's Day II: A's Derek Norris's Career Best Game Honored Mom

John Hickey

Much has been written the last couple of days on the 10-year anniversary of Dallas Braden’s 2010 Mother’s Day perfect game.

That got us to thinking – who else among the A’s has had big Mother’s Day output? For the post-Braden perfect game A’s, the answer is not many. The A’s are 2-7 on Mother’s Day since Braden’s perfecto.

There was one seriously brilliant Mother’s Day performance in the last decade though. On Mother’s Day in 2014, catcher Derek Norris hit a pair of three-run homers off Washington’s Gio Gonzalez in a 9-1 Oakland win in the Coliseum.

Norris, who went by the nickname “D-No” in the Oakland clubhouse, had a new nickname after that game, which was played on May 11 that season. The nickname morphed, however briefly in to “3-0 D-No.” Both the homers came on 3-0 pitches, both fastballs. Normally, Norris would be given the “take” sign from manager Bob Melvin. Playing a hunch, Melvin had his swing away both times.

“It was just one of them special days,” Norris said. “Can’t really explain it other than somewhere Mama’s giving me the power and strength to do something special on her day.”

Norris, who homered in both the first and second innings, would actually get one more 3-0 shot against Gonzalez. This time Gonzalez threw a pitch so far out of the strike zone that Norris had no choice but to take a walk.

Jackie Norris was back home in Kansas for what would stand as the best single-game performance of Norris’s six-year Major League Baseball career, the first half of which was spent with the A’s. He’d originally been drafted by the Nationals, but Washington traded him to the A’s to get … Gio Gonzalez. The lefty had pitched for the A’s for four seasons and had been an All-Star. This was his first game facing the A’s since being traded.

A little payback?

“It’s not like they didn’t want me, but you still want to stick it to ‘em,” Norris said.

Five weeks later, on Father’s Day, Norris would hit a three-run homer. So, he had three of his 10 homers and nine of his 55 RBI on the days celebrating parents in 2014.

That led Melvin to quip after the game, “I guess he’s got a close relationship with his parents – trying to impress them.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A's Dallas Braden Stands With Ellis, Wells as Brilliant While Impaired

Today is the 10th anniversary of Dallas' Braden's perfect game on Mother's Day. He revealed this week that he completed the feat while hungover.

John Hickey

California Governor Newsom's Plan a Formidable Hurdle for Pro Sports to Reopen

Athletics, Giants, Warriors and 49ers among the California teams who may not be able to have fans in the stands for quite a while yet under Gov. Gavin Newsom's four phase plan to combat COVID-19.

John Hickey

Underrated vs. Underappreciated: Athletics Have Both in Piscotty and Bassitt

You can count the Oakland Athletics' right fielder Stephen Piscotty among the most underrated players in the game today and pitcher Chris Bassitt among the most underappreciated.

John Hickey

On His Perfect Day, Athletics' Catfish Hunter Wasn't Quite Perfect

Always a good hitter, Catfish Hunter had three hits and drove in three run in the A's 4-0 as he threw a perfect game at the Minnesota Twins on this day in 1968. He did, however, make an out, but in the history of MLB's 23 perfect games, no pitcher has dominated a game offensively like Hunter did that May 8.

John Hickey

The Cat That Changed A's manager Tony La Russa's Life

It was on this day in 1990 that a feral cat ran on the field at the Coliseum and wound up being adopted by manager Tony La Russa. The cat, Evie, led to La Russa and his wife, Elaine, starting the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), which has rescued more than 40,000 dogs and cats in the last three decades.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Stream Fantastic Negrito Musical Show on 510 Day

The Oakland Athletics have celebrated 510 Day - and Oakland and East Bay thing - for the last few years when playing at home. This year the A's aren't playing at all, but they will celebrated 510 Day Sunday by streaming a virtual concert from two-time Grammy Award-winner Fantastic Negrito.

John Hickey

Boog Sciambi and the 7,000-mile ESPN Baseball Challenge

ESPN baseball play-by-play specialist Jon `Boog' Sciambi will spend his personal opening day in his New York apartment at 5:30 a.m. (ET). He'll be half a globe away from the action between the KIA Tigers and Samsung Lions, but he'll be describing everything for an American audience. And calling all the action from afar has a particular set of challenges.

John Hickey

It May Be That Former Athletics 3B Trevor Plouffe Had Good Sources About MLB Restart

Reports are that the players' association will get a proposal from Major League Baseball within the next week about the possible start of the 2020 season. A July 1 opener is a possibility, as is a June 10 start to spring training.

John Hickey

Tony Kemp Using Fundraising Auctions to Reach Out to His New Home with Athletics

Alameda County Community Foot Bank is one of the beneficiaries of Athletics' second baseman Tony Kemp and his wife, Michelle, who are auctioning off signed bobbleads each day this week. The couple is also matching the highest bids, doubling the impact of the fundraising.

John Hickey

Lockdown Time Off Proves a Boost For Athletics' Piscotty, Puk and Mengden

Outfielder Stephen Piscotty and pitchers A.J. Puk and Daniel Mengden were going to have their start to the Oakland Athletics season impacted by injuries. With the break to the sport providing healing time, all three could be ready to go once baseball picks up post-lockdown

John Hickey