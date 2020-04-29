InsideTheAthletics
New Proposal Would Put Athletics, Giants in 10-Team Division When MLB Returns

John Hickey

There is increasing optimism that baseball will be played in 2020, and perhaps the most optimistic prognostication came Tuesday with the suggestion that Major League Baseball not only could return in June, but the 30 big league clubs could play most or all of their home games in their home stadiums.

At least at the beginning, no fans would be allowed, but it is possible that could change depending on the country’s progress in battling the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has ground baseball – and all other sports – to a halt.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, anonymous baseball insiders have told him that the 162-game season could be shortened to about 100 regular-season games with the season beginning in late June or early July.

That plan would leave baseball, for at least the 2020 season in a three-division setup, each division consisting of 10 teams. The Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants would be, not surprisingly, in the West and for this one year, at least, be division rivals. How the postseason would be played is as yet unknown.

Here’s how the divisions would break down:

West: Dodgers, Angels, Giants, A’s, Padres, Diamondback, Rockies, Rangers, Astros and Mariners.

East: Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Nationals, Orioles, Phillies, Pirates, Blue Jays, Rays and Marlins.

Central: Cubs, White Sox, Brewers, Cardinals, Royals, Reds, Indians, Twins, Braves and Tigers.

The idea would be to minimize travel, although having Oakland, San Francisco and Seattle flying to Texas and Houston, it may not seem like it.

One proposal would have teams play only teams within its division.

What isn’t know is whether or not the season would start with each team at home or whether for the first few weeks, games would be play in Arizona, Florida and Texas.

The plan apparently does not call for players to be quarantined from their families, and that will go a long way toward getting the needed approval from the Major League Baseball Players Association. Stars like Mike Trout of the Angels and Clayton Kershaw have expressed opposition to being away from their families for what could be four months or longer.

More than the players’ union, health officials and medical experts will have to be brought on board to get this, or any, plan approved. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been an almost daily presence in front of camera breaking down the coronavirus, said mid-month he’s optimistic a baseball season of some sort could be played.

Also, part of the plan would be an approximate three-week second spring training to get players into shape. Because starting pitchers more than likely unable to get fully stretched out, roster limits could go above the current 26.

Talking to the Texas Rangers media in a Monday conference call, Rangers’ general manager Jon Daniels said this “won’t be a normal year.”

“I think everybody wants the season to matter, to have some bulk and substance, to have a meaningful sample," Daniels said. "But we know it’s not a normal year. If we want to play, we’re going to have to be willing to bend a little and make more sacrifices. It may look different, it may not. But if it is going to be different, I’m willing to bend.”

This likely is not going to be the final scenario sketched out by MLB officials as they attempt to find a workaround to the pandemic. But with teams able to play at home, even without fans, it has some strong appeal.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

