SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

No Matter What It's Called - PacBell, SBC, AT&T or Oracle - Athletics' Canha is a Big Fan

John Hickey

The first time Mark Canha came to Oracle Park, it wasn’t Oracle Park.

It wasn’t even AT&T Park; that naming didn’t come until 2006 and lasted through 2018. Canha’s first visit came when he was growing up in San Jose, and the Giants home was known as PacBell Park when it opened in 2000. It would then become SBC park briefly before the AT&T name took over.

And he’d return when he was playing college baseball across San Francisco Bay at Cal. He was something of a Giants’ fan then, a far cry from now when he’s a fixture in the middle of the Oakland A’s lineup.

Because of his history going to games there in the park in San Francisco’s China Basin, the park will always have a special warmth for Canha. Add to that two of his most significant home runs have come there, including Saturday’s three-run homer in the ninth that lifted the A’s to a 7-6 win after having trailed in the ninth inning by three runs.

Back on July 14, 2018, the A’s were down 3-2 when Canha came off the bench to deliver his first career pinch-hit homer, a monster shot into the left field seats. You may remember it, because Canha knew it was gone and he gave a little mini-flip of his bat.

After the game he apologized for the bat flip. For about 30 seconds. He then said he didn’t really mean it. Canha would go on to be one of the key players in the expanding role of the bat flip in late 2018 and 2019.

After saying, “I’m sure a lot of San Franciscans” were offended by his relatively modest bat flip, Canha said simply, “I’m sorry.”

And then he reconsidered.

“You know what, people getting offended by bat flips is so silly,” he said that day. “I’m not sorry. I’m not really sorry. It’s part of our game. Everybody does it. If someone is going to throw at me because of it … I’ve gotten thrown at in the past for bat flipping. I clearly didn’t learn my lesson. If you are offended by that, I don’t care.”

Until this weekend, that homer was one of the most special in the Oakland outfielder’s career.

“It means a lot to me,” he said back in 2018. “It might be my favorite (homer) to date. I came to this park as a kid a lot, and it’s just going to be fun to go brag to all my Giants fans and say that I did that after having had a lot of really great childhood memories here.”

That homer is going to have to share space on the mental trophy shelf with Saturday’s. The A’s came into the inning down 6-3. Sean Murphy cut the deficit to two with a solo shot, and Canha came up with two out and two on. Facing Giants’ closer Trevor Gott and down to his last strike on a 3-2 count, Canha went deep to left, putting the A’s up 7-6. Reliever Liam Hendriks closed it out the win.

“This park holds a special place in my heart,” Canha said Saturday. “It’s just all the more meaningful to do that in this ballpark. It’s awesome. I’ll never forget that home run I hit in 2018, and I’ll never forget this one.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Best Seat in the House Friday and Saturday Belonged to Lou Trivino

Oakland Athletics reliever Lou Trivino had the same seat in the training room in the ninth inning for the A's both Friday and Saturday, not to be superstitious, but why not be pragmatic? The A's came back to win both games, and Trevino, before sitting, got three big outs in both games.

John Hickey

The Magic Keeps on Building as Athletics Erase 3-Run Deficit in 9th to Beat Giants

Sean Murphy's solo shot and a three-run blast from Mark Canha enable Oakland Athletics to rally from three runs down in the ninth inning for a 7-6 win over the San Francisco Giants just a day after Oakland won by coming from five runs down in the ninth.

John Hickey

Athletics Hopeful Puk Will Be Healthy Enough to Pitch in the Second Half

Sidelined since July because of a shoulder strain, Oakland Athletics lefty A.J. Puk threw on the side Friday and will do so again Monday. Manager Bob Melvin says he expects Puk to be a contributor in the second half of the season.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Hold Frankie Montas Back to Face Diamondback; Fiers Takes on Giants

While Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas, scratched from Friday's start against the San Francisco Giants, is feeling better, the A's aren't going to hurry him back to pitch Sunday. They want him to throw off a mound once before he returns, hence the delay. Mike Fiers moves into Montas's day.

John Hickey

Power Ball: Athletics Matt Olson Hitting his Homers, but the Other Hits Haven't Fallen

The last six hits heading into Saturday for Oakland first baseman Matt Olson have all been home runs. He's happy about that, but the Athletics slugger is waiting for the rest of his hits to catch up.

John Hickey

Athletics’ Luzardo Tips Cap to Giants’ Batters for `Hunting Heaters’

After his poorest big-league start Firday, Jesús Luzardo `felt good’ but Giants didn’t seem to notice, putting up nine hits, six runs and two homers off the Oakland Athletics rookie lefty. Afterward he talked about his lack of command, allowing the Giants to focus on his fastball in a game the A's won in 10 innings.

John Hickey

In the Better Late Than Never Derby, Athletics are Much Better with Another Huge Win

The Oakland A's scored five runs in the ninth inning to force extra innings with the Giants Friday night, then pulled out an 8-7 victory in 10 innings. The last time the A's rallied from five down in the ninth, they were playing in Philadelphia, and the losing pitcher was Satchel Paige.

John Hickey

Athletics Still Have Hope Montas Will Pitch in Series Against Giants

Frankie Montas woke up Friday with shoulder and back tightness, keeping him from starting in Oracle Park against the Giants. Still, the Oakland Athletics are reasonably hopeful that he will be able to start either Saturday or Sunday.

John Hickey

Athletics Plan for Handling Pitching Works Out; Hendriks a Skeptic No Longer

When the Oakland Athletics began the season taking it easy on the starting pitchers while asking more of the bullpen, closer Liam Hendriks, among others, wasn't sure why they'd do it that way. With Oakland off to a 13-6 start entering Friday's series opener vs. the Giants at Oracle Park, Hendriks is a believer now.

John Hickey

Montas Scratched vs. Giants; Laureano Begins Serving Suspension, now at 4 Games

Athletics starter Frankie Montas was scratched from Friday's start because of upper back tightness with Jesús Luzardo stepping into the start. And Ramón Laureano. after getting word that his suspension was cut from six games to four, will be out for the entire Giants series

John Hickey