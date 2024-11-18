Oakland Ballers announce two finalists for fan board member
The Oakland Ballers have put the power into the hands of their fans this election season. Over 500 fan investors (out of a total of 2,200 fan investors) voted on the top eleven candidates and narrowed it down to two finalists: Jade Le and Jorge Leon.
Both finalists come with strong lived experience, and passion for the team and their communities. A little more about each of these nominees from the press release:
Jade Le started an accessory company highlighting her love for the Bay Area, Lemonade51o. She is a community organizer with La Familia, a nonprofit that provides free, high-quality support services to low-income residents. In her free time, she competes on a local softball team. Jade Le has a detailed campaign plan to boost community engagement inside and outside of Oakland, identify stadium upgrades, and develop a diversity, equity and inclusion plan."
I know I can bring a local, young, player perspective to help evolve the team in the Pioneer League. I am dedicated to growing baseball in Oakland, making the Ballers a household name in the Bay. I am passionate about the things I do and it shows in how I run my business and how I show up in community. I am committed to approaching the board position with the same energy and love that I do with everything else in my life.” said Jade Le, Fan Investor Board Member Finalist
Jorge Leon, is the President of the Oakland 68’s, a nonprofit centered around preserving the fanaticism around local Oakland sports teams. He was one of the key architects behind the “Sell Movement” and has developed community events like Fans Fest, coaches at Oakland Athletic League, and serves on the Roots Community Advisory Board.
“I believe in our city, and I believe in our fans. I fought very hard to keep the A’s in Oakland, and started the Sell Movement. I show up for the community because I am passionate about my city and our sports. We need this in our city! I wouldn’t be here if I did not believe in this. Thank you Oakland Ballers for creating this process.” said Jorge Leon, Fan Investor Board Member Finalist
There will be a Board Election Town Hall event in early December in which both finalists are invited to attend and share their visions for the Ballers moving forward, answer questions, and hear directly from fans. After this event, fan investors will have the opportunity to vote for who they'd like to see join the Ballers Board.
The decision will be completely out of the team's owner's hands, and be left up to the fan investors. Details for when and where that Town Hall event will be released in the coming days.