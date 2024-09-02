Oakland Ballers Control Their Fate Entering Final Week
The Oakland Ballers began their final homestand of the regular season on Tuesday, coming fresh off a three-game win streak after winning the series in Northern Colorado.
The Ballers started the series against the Idaho Falls Chukars with the bats being alive, winning by a score of 13-1 on Tuesday night. Brett Carson went 3-for-5 with two homeruns, bringing in three runs and scoring twice. Noah Martinez also showed out going 3-for-5 collecting four RBI. The Ballers bullpen held it together, almost shutting out the Chukars until Kelsie Whitmore gave up a homerun in the top of the 9th. Zach Saint Pierre picked up his 6th win of the season going seven innings, giving up four hits, no earned runs, walking two, and striking out a season-high of 12.
The Ballers continued scoring runs in bunches in Wednesday’s game, winning by a score of 9-4. Noah Martinez continued to be an RBI machine, bringing in four runs while going 2-for-3. Daunte Stuart stayed consistent at the plate walking three times and scoring all three times. Payton Harden went 2-for-4 with a walk, scoring three times. Conner Richardson stayed undefeated, picking up his fifth win of the season pitching 1 2/3 innings, giving up three hits, one run, a HR, and striking out four.
Thursday’s game was a pitcher's duel. The Chukars gave up three hits and the Ballers only gave up two. Connor Sullivan picked up his first win of the season, going three innings in relief. After Justin Kleinsorge gave up two hits and walked two through five innings, the coaches called upon Sullivan in the 6th inning.
“I thought I was going to be the normal 7th and 8th pitcher-it happened very fast but I’m glad I was able to throw well to get the team a win."
Sullivan threw three innings giving up no hits, walking two, and striking out six. After his outing, they called upon the bullpen where Braydon Nelson recorded the save, his fourth of the year. Dondrei Hubbard was the only player to record an RBI in the 7th where he singled and brought in Brett Barrera.
The Ballers extended their streak to seven wins in a row with a 4-0 shutout on Friday. Tripp Clark was the standout player going 2-for-3, bringing home two on a two-run homer in the fourth, and scoring again in the third on a Brad Burckel double. Luke Short recorded his second win going seven scoreless innings giving up two hits, and striking out a career-high 13 batters. Jake Dahle and Carson Lambert both went an inning striking out one each.
At this point, the Ballers had won the series, but sustained a pretty big loss on Saturday night. The Chukars found their groove against the Oakland pitchers winning by a score of 13-2 in a game that was controlled completely by the fans, including which uniforms the team wore and which pitching decisions were made.
Most of their runs came in the 5th inning when the Ballers called upon TJ Czyz who gave up seven earned runs on four hits, a pair of walks, and a hit batter. Czyz recorded his first loss of the season and his record now lies at 1-1. Noah Martinez was the lone player to produce runs, finishing with two RBI. Amidst the Chukars rally, Payton Harden sustained a wrist injury diving for a ball which caused him to exit the game. His status for the coming week is unknown.
The last homestand of the regular season came to a close with a 9-8 comeback win on Sunday. Noah Martinez hit not one but two, two-run home runs accounting for four of the nine runs the Ballers scored. When asked how he’s able to be a standout player and stay consistent this whole season, he said, “putting the team first and trying to do the job.” Martinez capped off the win in the eighth where he hit his second two-run shot. Christian Cosby recorded his seventh win of the season giving up one hit, a run, and striking out eight.
The Ballers will end the regular season on the road against the Yolo High Wheelers, which is the team that is right behind them in the second-half standings. This last series is crucial in keeping their 1st place spot and a shot at the playoffs. Entering the final week, the Ballers are 28-14 in the second half, and hold a one game lead over Yolo. The top two teams of each half earn spots in the postseason, so the likely scenario is that both Yolo and Oakland will make it in their inaugural seasons.
Lurking behind both of them are the Boise Hawks (23-19), who are five games back of Oakland. Missoula is also five games back, but they have already clinched a spot in the postseason due to their play in the first half. They also hold the best record in the Pioneer League at 60-30, five games up on the Ballers.
Tune in to FloSports Tuesday through Sunday to watch the Ballers finish out the regular season and push for the playoffs.