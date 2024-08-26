Oakland Ballers in Playoff Position Entering Final Homestand
This week, the Ballers traveled to Northern Colorado to face the Owlz for the last time this season in a six game series. Prior to this series, the Ballers were 8-4 against the Owlz and were looking to continue the five game win streak they started at home at the beginning of the month.
The first game of the series was a battle. The Ballers started off strong, winning Game 1 by a score of 6-5 and extending their overall win streak to four in a row. They kept the bats going, out-hitting the Owlz 13-9 with 3 different players hitting home runs. The Ballers were led by Daunte Stuart going 3-for-5 and scoring two runs himself while bringing one. Dondrei Hubbard also was a big contributor going 2-for-5 and scoring once while bringing in two. The winning pitcher on record was Abraham DeLeon who pitched an inning where he gave up three hits and a pair of runs.
The Ballers made history in the second game winning by a score of 31-5. The bats were alive and the Ballers were on a scoring spree, led by the newest addition Brett Barrera. Barrera went 4-for-8 driving in eight of the runs scored. They scored in seven of the nine innings, but the final frame was the cherry on top where they scored ten runs, taking a regular blowout to a completely different level. Zach Saint Pierre got the win going seven innings, recording eight strikeouts and giving up nine hits and four runs. Three of those were earned runs. This win moves his record up to 5-4 on the year.
The Ballers’s win streak came to an end in the third game of the series where the Ballers lost 6-5 in a KO round. Brett Barerra stood out again going 2-for-2 with two walks and bringing in two runs. Reed Butz recorded the loss, giving up all five runs off seven hits and a home run. His record now stands at 1-2.
Nearing the end of the series, the Ballers got back into their groove winning by a score of 10-4. Dondrei Hubbard was the best out of the lineup going 2-for-5 and bringing in three runs, topping it off by hitting a two-run shot in the top of the third, and singing in the top of the ninth. Kleinsorge picked up his fifth win of the season going six innings striking out eight and giving up five hits, two earned runs, and walking four.
The Ballers wrapped up the series playing a doubleheader where they won the first game 9-7. Noah Martinez went 1-for-4 and got the scoring started with a homer to center in the top of the first, scoring him and Jaylen Smith. Chandler David stays undefeated while picking up his fourth win of the season going five innings striking out three, walking two, and giving up four hits, three earned runs, and a dinger.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Ballers won in a KO round and won the series. The Ballers called upon Brett Barrera who has been an RBI machine since signing with Oakland late last week, collecting 14 RBI in seven games. Luke Short recorded his second win going three innings striking out four, walking three, and giving up seven hits, five earned runs, and two home runs.
With the successful series they played, the Ballers hold possession of first place in the second half and have a great chance of making the playoffs in their inaugural season. They will return home on Tuesday for the last homestand of the season where they will face the Idaho Falls Chukars. For a look at the possible scenarios for the final two weeks, we have you covered.