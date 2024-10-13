Oakland Ballers invite fan investors to apply for a newly created Board position
Below is the press release that the Oakland Ballers sent out this weekend, which provides details for how one Ballers fan/owner can join the team's Board.
(Oakland, California)—In the spirit of building a new model for how sports teams and fans build value together, the Oakland Ballers will include a fan as an elected member of the team’s corporate board. This is a first for a US-based sports team and reflects the Baller’s commitment to reimagine the relationship between ownership and fans. Earlier this year, over 2,000 Ballers fans contributed to the team’s crowdfunding efforts. Those same fan owners, regardless of dollar amount contributed, were invited to apply to become a Board Member to help make key strategic decisions for the team.
“We set out to build a team that centers fans. A Board position elected by fans, representing fans, is a key component of our unique sports ownership model. This is another step in the direction of showing how the Ballers are truly by Oakland and for Oakland in a very tangible sense. I don’t think any other sports team across the nation has done something like this. We are stoked to be the first.” said Bryan Carmel, co-founder of the Oakland Ballers.
To be eligible, applicants must be a fan owner, and a US citizen. They are expected to attend quarterly board meetings and suggest proposals to strengthen the experience for fans and also innovate on the game of baseball. Interested candidates should complete the application survey sent to all current fan owners.
“We’ve said it before and we will say it again - our fans are our owners. Our fans are our everything! And we need real collaboration if we want to see the Ballers succeed long term in Oakland. From providing input on the team’s marketing strategy, season ticket offerings, and key front office hires, this position is a historic opportunity to have a real say in team management. We are so excited to see who the fans pick to sit on our Board, and how they can help shape the future of the team.” said Paul Freedman, co-founder of the Oakland Ballers
In the coming weeks, The Ballers will choose up to 10 finalists of the submitted applications. After that, the fans will have full control in choosing the Board member by placing their votes. Top two candidates will be voted on in early December.