Oakland Ballers Nearly Sold Out for Opening Day
The Oakland Ballers are going to sell out of Opening Day tickets. With Opening Day for the season now less than a week away, and the first game in Oakland right around the corner on June 4, the B's are a hot ticket. Fans are rallying around a team that is attempting to fill the baseball-sized void left by the Oakland A's recent actions and impending move to Las Vegas via Sacramento.
In looking at the seat map for the home opener, there weren't a lot of tickets available for purchase, so I reached out to the club. At last check they had three individual seats available for the June 4 game, along with a few hundred general admission seats. Their home at Raimondi Park fits 4,000. The A's average attendance so far this season has been 5,952, and they have drawn fewer than 4,000 fans seven times in 23 home games. To say there is a chance that the Ballers outsell the A's a few games this season would be an understatement.
The Ballers also said that in talking to the Oakland Roots and the Oakland Marathon about the way their ticket pacing has gone, they found that there is usually a big push in ticket sales in the week leading up to the actual event. The Ballers are nearly there with three weeks to spare. They even think that if they had the capacity, they could have sold as many as 12,000 to 14,000 tickets to Opening Day given the ticket pacing experienced from the other organizations.
The hard part here is that it's tough to prove how many seats they'd actually sell for this event, because they're limited to the 4,000 seats at Raimondi.
Where things get interesting is the second game of the season. Obviously there won't be as much excitement for that game because it's not the first in franchise history, but the team is hoping to have another good showing, if not another sell out, because that will give them a good idea of what to expect for the rest of the season. One of the seven games the A's sold less than 4,000 tickets was the second game of 2024 when they drew 3,837, so a sellout from the Ballers would certainly provide some bragging rights to The Town's new team.
The crowds at these games should be a lot of fun, and there has been a ton of work done to Raimondi in order to get it up to par for the Pioneer League. It should be a sight to behold.
If you would like to purchase tickets to a Ballers game, you can do so here.