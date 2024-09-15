Oakland Ballers Reflect on Inaugural Season
The Oakland Ballers have officially wrapped up their inaugural seasonwith a 6-4 game three playoff loss on Friday night.
This team set a lot of personal goals and expectations for themselves this season. The main goal was to make it to the championship and bring a trophy to Oakland in their first year in the Pioneer League. For the majority of the team, this was their first experience in pro ball.
For Tripp Clark and Daunte Stuart who were in college last year, playing pro ball was a great experience. “This was my first time playing in California. The weather, the people, there’s so many great things here that I couldn’t have dreamed of,” said Stuart. Clark added “Everything’s new to us. Everyday we’re here, everyday we’re on the field, everything’s evolving and I feel like we’re doing a great job with that.”
In an inaugural season, it’s important to have a leader. Across the board, the players voted on none other than utility man Dondrei Hubbard. Hubbard has been an impactful player and his main focus was just to be there for the younger guys.
Previous to being on the Ballers, Jaylen Smith and Dondrei Hubbard had known each other for a couple years, so Smith knew the leader that Hubbard was. “He’s the loudest one, always talking, so having him here, it’s gonna leave an impact.” Although he was usually in the bullpen, Hubbard affected left-hander Reed Butz. “He’s been the glue for the team this year. Through the ups and downs, he’s been there and we’ve been blessed to have a leader like him.”
The Ballers playoff push wasn’t easy. There was a point in the season where they were third in the standings and one week later were in first. The key? The team's chemistry. The roster may have changed plenty during the season but they made the most of it. Veterans Tyler Lozano and Noah Martinez spoke on the chemistry the team has had.
“We’ve had some switches and when those new guys came in, we wanted to make them feel at home.” said Lozano. Martinez also mentioned how they were able to accomplish a playoff push in their first year. “We just maintained positivity and good camaraderie and throughout the season. I’ve felt that”.
Payton Harden unfortunately sustained a season-ending injury but was still there to advocate for the team. “We knew we had a few weeks left, we just said let’s go out there and play with each other and play to win”.
With Harden out for the playoffs, the Ballers brought in a couple of new guys. One addition was outfielder Tyler Best, and the other was a previous baller Kyle Guerra. Being added while the team was in the playoff race was an honor to both of them. Both players had previously played professional ball, but Indy Ball was a big difference for Tyler Best. “I was just thankful. I’m so thankful to Aaron that he called me and gave me a chance and I couldn’t wait to make an impact."
Kyle Guerra was previously on the team and was happy to return. “When you prepare and stay diligent in your preparation, opportunities come and you’re ready for them.” Both had never played in front of a crowd this big before, and there was one word to describe it: ELECTRIC.
The vibe that Oakland brings is different, in a good way. The Oakland 68’s and drummers had a purpose coming into Raimondi. “This was a new home, a new community, and we’re all about it” said Oakland 68’s president Jorge Leon. “If you’re from Oakland, we will come and support.” And the players definitely felt that support on the field.
Brad Burckel was one of the first players signed and has been with the Ballers all season to hear the drums. “It’s electric. It’s a next level feel for the game in general” Not only have the 68’s brought liveliness to the ballpark, but they've also brought unity.
When reflecting on the season, there were a lot of words thrown around. Crazy. Rollercoaster. Movie. New. Unexpected. Impactful. Groundbreaking. Eventful. Madness. Resilient. There’s one thing these words have in common, and it's that they’re all positive in their own way. Although this season didn’t go as expected, the guys did their best to hold their heads high and look at all they'd accomplished. “There’s been a lot of stuff out of our control but we found a way to stay locked in and play baseball the best we can” said Josh Leslie.
There’s one thing that all the Ballers players could agree on this past season. The fans. For newcomer Luke Short, the fans have been far from quiet and helped his adjustment move quicker. “When the fans are into it, the players are into it, no doubt!”
Thank you to all the fans who have tuned in this season and cheered for the Ballers. Can’t wait to see what 2025 brings!