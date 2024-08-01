Oakland Ballers Sign Former Oakland A's Minor Leaguer
It was bound to happen. On Wednesday, the Oakland Ballers announced that they have signed former Oakland A's minor league pitcher T.J. Czyz, who was released by the Stockton Ports on July 27.
Czyz was selected by the A's in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and in his time in their system he was 5-0 with a 5.44 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP across 92 2/3 innings, mostly out of the bullpen.
The 24-year-old right-hander hails from Truckee, California, which is close to the Nevada border, roughly located between Reno, Nevada, and South Lake Tahoe.
The year that he was drafted, he made it up to High-A Lansing, tossing 5 1/3 innings and racking up a 3.38 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and seven strikeouts.
Last year he split time between the Arizona Complex League and Stockton, holding an 8.03 ERA with the Ports in 24 2/3 innings. This year he turned things around a bit, posting a 5.44 ERA, again with the Ports, but he walked 42 batters in 41 1/3 innings, and struck out just 35. The high walk total can be acceptable when the strikeout total is through the roof, buying a pitcher some time to work on things. That was not the case here.
Now Czyz lands with the Ballers, playing in Oakland. He made his team debut on Wednesday night, getting the start and tossing three innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs, walking a pair, and striking out four against one of the better teams in the Pioneer League.
The Ballers ended up shutting down the Northern Colorado Owlz for the final six frames, allowing just three hits and three walks with no further damage done on the scoreboard. Oakland pulled off the win, 3-2, improving their overall record to 33-29, which ranks fourth in the PL. They also improve to 6-8 in the second half, tying them for seventh in the early going.
The top two teams make it to the postseason each half, and adding a player with the minor league experience of Czyz could help them on that journey to the top of the standings.