Oakland Ballers Tie Pioneer League History in Win
The Oakland Ballers sure balled out on Wendesday night. We've been saying that this week could determine whether or not the B's make the postseason in their inaugural campaign, and through two games, the odds of reaching the promised land are going up.
On Wednesday night in Northern Colorado, the Ballers beat the Owlz 31-5. That is four touchdowns and a field goal in a baseball game. According to Ballers play-by-play voice Tyler Peterson, this only ties the record for runs scored in a Pioneer League game. This is a league that had been around for 85 years.
Ballers batters drew 12 walks in this game, along with 29 hits, and smashed six home runs in the game. Half of those belonged to third baseman Brett Barrera, who signed with Oakland on August 18 and made his team debut the same day. Barrera was selected in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees out of Stanford. He finished the night 4-for-8 with eight RBI, three homers, and four runs scored.
Right fielder Brett Carson went 5-for-8 with four RBI and a home run of his own, proving that it was a good night to be a Baller named Brett.
First baseman Noah Martinez went a modest 3-for-7, but had the second-most runs batted in with five in this one. He was also responsible for one of the long balls.
If you're looking for the flaws of this game, it would have to be that the team collected eight doubles and hit six home runs, meaning that nearly half of their hits went for extra bases, but they didn't hit any triples. Triples are exciting! Do more of those. Hopefully the new fan-owners of the team will see things the same way and demand more three-baggers.
The team also left 12 runners on base throughout the night. The only explanation here has to be that they were so tired from all the crushing of baseballs and running around the bases to capitalize on every single opportunity.
The Oakland Ballers are a good time, and they are currently second place in the second half, just 0.5 games ahead of their biggest rival, the Yolo High Wheelers. The Ballers also have the second-best record for the entire season, but there is a chance that if Yolo catches and passes them for the second half record, that even though they have been one of the best clubs in the Pioneer League, they could still miss out on postseason baseball.
As luck would have it, the final series of the season will be on the road, facing the High Wheelers. The Ballers can control their own fate this season, which is an added bonus for A's fans that have supported this club, who have had no control over the fate of the other Oakland team.