City of Oakland Decides to Sell its Half of Coliseum Site to Athletics

John Hickey

The Oakland Athletics are closer than ever to becoming sole owners of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum site.

Even though the A’s are on a trajectory to leave the Coliseum in favor of a new stadium at Howard Terminal near Jack London Square, the organization has wanted to take over the site hosting the Coliseum and Arena and to develop it.

Already the team is half-owner of the site, having purchased Alameda County’s portion in December.

On Thursday night, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Oakland City Council, meeting in a closed session, debated the concept of selling its half, decided it was a good idea and opted to move forward.

After a near-unanimous vote of approval, the Council’s staff has been instructed begin negotiations to sell the city’s half of the 155-acre area located at 66 Ave. and Interstate-880. It was reported that there was one Council member who abstained.

This is something of an about-face, and the reversal may be traced directly to the city’s financial picture going forward after the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“For me it is about looking at how things have changed when it comes to money,” Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo told the Chronicle before the meeting began.

“After the coronavirus shutdown, we are looking at a very, very serious budget deficit, and they are saying it could cost us $6 million just to maintain the site,” Gallo said. “We don’t have that kind of money. This way we can get some badly needed help.”

The A’s brought the Alameda County share for about $85 million, and expectations are that the City of Oakland would get about the same from the A’s and majority owner John Fisher.

It was just last October that the City sued the A’s in an attempt to block Alameda County from selling its share. The suit didn’t have a long shelf life, being withdrawn at the urging of Major League Baseball.

And it’s just possible that the A’s may have a more practical use for the site. Because of the pandemic, the club’s ability to borrow the money needed to go ahead with the Howard Terminal site may have been strained.

Add to that the fact that there is no easy car or public transportation access to the site just north of Jack London Square and the fact that there are legal challenges to the new site, and it may simply become more practical for the club to build a new stadium in the north parking lot at the Coliseum complex. BART and train services both are immediately adjacent, and I-880 offers a pair of exits to the Coliseum area.

If not and the Howard Terminal site goes forward, the A’s have hopes of creating a shopping, cultural and residential area on the 155 acres. The Coliseum itself would be razed, although the baseball diamond would become a large park. There would be new housing, office buildings, shops and restaurants. The Arena, which saw the Golden State Warriors move out after last season, would be developed into an events center.

Even After Getting Fired as a Manager, Frank Robinson Always Kept his Head Up

Juneteenth, 1977 was a tough one for Frank Robinson. The Oakland native was the first black man hired to manage a Major League Baseball team. And that same team, the Indians, made him the the first to be fired, too. Through it all, he kept his head up.

John Hickey

by

VadaP3

Athletics Kemp Takes to Instagram for a Conversation About Race

The Oakland Athletics choose Juneteenth to go to Instagram Live for "A Conversation about Race." The first in the series features an interview with second baseman Tony Kemp

John Hickey

On Juneteen, Remembering Curt Flood's Supreme Court Loss OTD in 1972, a Defeat that Altered MLB Forever

Curt Flood, who came out of West Oakland to win two World Series rings with the Cardinals, sued Major League Baseball in an effort to be declared a free agent after being traded against his will to the Phillies. On this date in 1972, the Supreme Court, in what is seen as a flawed ruling, ruled against him. But he'd set the stage for free agency, which would be part of baseball within five years and created the sport we know now.

John Hickey

You Want a 70-Game MLB Schedule? The Calendar Says it's not a Problem

While Major League Baseball owners are pushing for a 60-game schedule that would run from July 19/20 through Sept. 27 to get baseball back up and running, when you look at last season, no team in either league played fewer than the Oakland Athletics' 62 games. Getting to 65 or 70 games as the players would prefer is no problem - if owners actually want to do it.

John Hickey

A Reduced MLB Schedule & Expanded Playoffs Should Work Well for Athletics

The almost three months Major League Baseball has been sidelined has allowed the Oakland Athletics to get healthy. A shortened schedule will be an unknown variable, but GM David Forst likes where the club is as MLB prepares, maybe, to open up.

John Hickey

As MLB Inches Forward, Athletics Begin Bringing Back Their Area Scouts

After Major League Baseball gave the go-ahead, the Oakland Athletics have begun bringing back area scouts who'd just been furloughed. Plans are to have more scouts return on July 1, Aug. 1 and Sept. 1.

John Hickey

Ex-Athletics GM Sandy Alderson Stresses Importance of Keeping U.S. Military Out of Politics

Former Oakland Athletics and New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, who has said his four-year stint with the U.S. Marine Corps was a life-changing experience, wrote an op-ed Sunday decrying the military's acquiescence to a presidential photo op in which protestors were hit with tear gas.

John Hickey

by

RickShafer

Are MLB's Stormy Clouds Starting to Part, & is an Athletics Season's Start Close at Hand?

Just days ago the players and owners were at an impassed. But Wednesday afternoon it became evident that by negotiating face-to-face instead of by email or conference call might have proved successful, The A's are making some rumblings as if they think a season might be near.

John Hickey

Athletics' Tony Kemp Talks to Anyone Who Needs a Conversation About Race in America

Oakland Athletics infielder Tony Kemp was depressed after the George Floyd death in Minneapolis. Then he reached out on social media to talk to those who felt they needed to know more about the black experience in America. The response has been thunderous.

John Hickey

Owners Say Wrap Up MLB in October; Players Say November; Anthony Fauci says September

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has decades of experience in combating infectious diseases, says Major League Baseball would be best served in a time of pandemic by having the season end in September. That's a month earlier than MLB owners are suggesting and two months earlier than players have advocated.

John Hickey