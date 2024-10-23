Oakland Roots unveil pricing for games at Oakland Coliseum
The Oakland Roots are in the playoffs, and to celebrate, they are holding "Fam Appreciation Night" for their final home game at Pioneer Stadium on October 26. Fans will also be encouraged to show up in their costumes for Halloween.
Another way the Roots are celebrating is by releasing their pricing chart for the 2025 season, which will be played at the Oakland Coliseum with the A's having left town.
The tickets range from $33 to $127 for day-of-game seats, while pricier options also exist for suites and field boxes. Those $127 tickets are located right in front of the Mosaic section, on the field, which seems like a pretty good price.
The seating options don't go all the way around because they will be playing for one year at a baseball/football stadium, but there are plenty of amazing-looking seating options to choose from. Honestly, the Mosaic section at $53 for day of tickets, or $39 for the season is a pretty good deal.
The great thing about most of these seat options (not including Club OAK) is that they're located in the lower bowl of the Coliseum, which essentially guarantees that you'll be close to the action. For those that are still reeling from the departure of the A's from Oakland, going to a Roots game could be a good way to say hello to an old concrete friend, while also witnessing a new iteration of Oakland sports.
The Roots will play the Birmingham Legion FC in their regular season finale. They currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference, which is also the best that they can finish with one match remaining, with Oakland having 44 points on the year, and the No. 5 team, Memphis, holding 48 points.
There is still an opportunity for the Roots to fall in the standings, however. Orange County SC (43 points) and Phoenix Rising FC (42) could both catapult themselves over Oakland with wins of their own, if Oakland losses on Saturday. With a win, the Roots finish sixth. With a loss, things are more complicated.
On the one hand, Birmingham Legion has failed to qualify for playoffs in the Eastern Conference. At the same time, they have 42 points themselves and a slightly better goal differential, so this will by no means be an easy contest for Oakland. There is a chance that Oakland could face either a team from Sacramento or Las Vegas in the first round of the playoffs, which feels a little too on the nose.
The USL Championship Playoffs will kick off the weekend of November 1-3, and this weekend's matchups will determining final seeding.