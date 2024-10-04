Oakland Roots Unveil Seating for Oakland Coliseum Next Season
While many in Oakland have just said goodbye to the Oakland A's, who are planning to play in Sacramento in 2025, there will be another way to create new memories for sports fans at the Oakland Coliseum next year, and that is because the Oakland Roots will be playing games there.
The teams had previously announced the orientation of the field would follow the third base line, but on Thursday they put a graphic out that included both the field and the different seating sections.
Obviously it will be a little bit different since this will be a soccer match and not a baseball game, but the seats that are available are all on the first deck. The only exception being the "Club Oak" level, which is located on the second deck.
For those that are interested in learning more about the different sections that the Roots will be offering, you can find a helpful explainer here. The season ticket plan deposits begin at just $5.10, but there is also the 2025 early adopter package for $510, or the Coliseum suite deposit for $5,100.
Seating will be reserved, except for in the "Deep Roots" and "Garden" sections. There will also be lounge seating available, presumably using the seating left behind by the A's, in section 113. The soccer teams will be offering a wide array of ways to come and enjoy a game for new and old fans alike.
There will be plenty of people that have been excited about going to a Roots game for years now that haven't made the time to go to a game that will be taking in their first match(es) next season when they take to the Coliseum. For a lot of former A's fans, it'll also be a nice way to say hello to an old friend, and potentially find a new hobby in the process.