Pajama Talk: Athletics' Hendriks Unique View of Padres' Uniforms

Oakland A’s closer Liam Hendriks has developed a reputation as a go-to guy for a quote, but he may have topped himself on Friday.

Talking before the first game of the Oakland-San Diego series, the A’s closer threw out this off-handed comment on the Padres’ threads:

“I still don’t know how I feel about their uniforms though,” Hendriks said. “Still unsure – they kind of look like silken pajamas, just a lot, but I’m excited to face a new team for once.”

Silken PJs? That was a new one. And social media, particularly down San Diego way, reacted quickly.

We thought you might like to see a sampling.

