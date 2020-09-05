SI.com
Pajama Talk: Athletics' Hendriks Unique View of Padres' Uniforms

John Hickey

Oakland A’s closer Liam Hendriks has developed a reputation as a go-to guy for a quote, but he may have topped himself on Friday.

Talking before the first game of the Oakland-San Diego series, the A’s closer threw out this off-handed comment on the Padres’ threads:

“I still don’t know how I feel about their uniforms though,” Hendriks said. “Still unsure – they kind of look like silken pajamas, just a lot, but I’m excited to face a new team for once.”

Silken PJs? That was a new one. And social media, particularly down San Diego way, reacted quickly.

We thought you might like to see a sampling.

Minor Seeing a Bright Future, both for Athletics and for Himself

Mike Minor came to the Oakland Athletics from the Texas Rangers with the A's facing a barrage of doubleheaders. He's good pitching either as a starter or reliever, in part because he sees World Series potential in the Oakland roster.

John Hickey

Finally Back on the Field, Athletics Find Replay Calls are the Same as Ever

The Oakland Athletics had a chance to grab a lead, and thought they had, but a run was taken away when a safe call at the plate on Matt Olson was overturned. Things spiraled out of control after that for Oakland, playing its first game is six days after being shut down by a positive COVID-19 test.

John Hickey

Semien Will be Ready, Even if He's Unlikely to Play for a Day or Two for Athletics

A sore left side has Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien out of the starting lineup Friday, the second game in a row that's true after playing in 275 consecutive games. He wants to be ready to come off the bench, even if manager Bob Melvin wants him to just rest and heal.

John Hickey

After Fearing His Season Might Be Over, Athletics Hendriks Can't Wait to Pitch

Because he's medically deemed as a player with a high risk of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus, Oakland Athetics closer Liam Hendriks feared that teh positive test that hit the A's last week might force him to opt out of the season. But the positive test was limited to just one player, pitcher Daniel Mengden, and Hendriks didn't have to face making th opt-in or opt-out choice.

John Hickey

Crash Course: Athletics are as Prepared for 26 Games in 24 Days as They Can Be

The Oakland Athletics will be back in action Friday against the San Diego Padres after having played just two games in the last eight days. What's left is a mountain of games, including at one point three doubleheaders in seven days. Rather than make themselves crazy, the A's are taking it one day at a time.

John Hickey

Athletics Ready to Get Back on Field After Mengden Goes on IL With Positive COVID-19 Test

The Oakland Athletics made room on the roster for newly acquired pitcher Mike Minor by putting pitcher Daniel Mengden on the injured list following his Aug. 29 positive test for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mengden is quarantining at home in Houston while the A's resume play in the Coliseum agains the Padres Friday.

John Hickey

Tom Terrific: The Life and Times of Tom Seaver

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver died this week. In an October, 2019 profile written by SI's Tom Verducci, just what Seaver meant to his teammates and to New York is well told.

John Hickey

Between Time Off and Doubleheaders, Athletics Road has Gotten More Difficult

The Oakland Athletics won't play again until Friday, when they hope to end an almost week-long hiatus and welcome the San Diego Padres to the Coliseum. The A's don't know if they can recapture their momentum, and four subsequent doubleheaders don't play to Oakland's strength, either.

John Hickey

Athletics Postpone Entire Series in Seattle, Face Four Doubleheaders in Final Month

Although they have had a second round of COVID-19 testing that has produced no new positive results, the Oakland Athletics will not play any of their three scheduled games in Seattle against the Mariners. The next game up for Oakland is San Diego in Coliseum on Friday, and the A's likely will have four doubleheaders in the season's final month.

John Hickey

Athletics' Semien to be Held Out of Swinging a Bat Drills as his Left Side Heals

Veteran Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien, who is battling some discomfort in his left side and who missed Saturday's second game in Houston because of it, was able to go through most baseball activities except swinging a bat Wednesday. He is unlikely to play when the A's return to action Friday in the Coliseum vs. the Padres.

John Hickey