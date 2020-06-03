InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Pandemic Insurance Bailed Out Wimbledon; Could It Have Done the Same for MLB?

John Hickey

One thing that the current negotiations between owners and players over the near-term future of Major League Baseball is that there is no shortage of lawyers and business MBAs in the room.

Those movers and shakers for MLB are supposed to look out for the best interests of the sport. Or at least you would have to think that’s why they’re there.

We bring this up because the current wrangling over money – money the owners say they are losing and the money the players believe they are entitled to – in an era of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic could be much different with a more forward approach to disaster planning.

There will be no tennis at Wimbledon this year, but loss of revenue isn’t hurting the grandest of tennis’ Grand Slam events. That’s because Wimbledon’s movers and shakers had the foresight to spend around $1.9 million per year in pandemic insurance following the SARS outbreak in 2003.

According to a recent bulletin put out by GlobalData, the London-based platform that provides data analytics and analysis about the world's largest industries, Wimbledon shelled out about $32 million over the last 17 years. The payoff came this year with a check to Wimbledon for about $142 million.

The Wimbledon fortnight had revenues of $336 million in 2018, so it’s not on the level of MLB, which had revenues last year of about $10.7 billion. Then again, Wimbledon only lasts two weeks. And the pandemic insurance didn’t cover all of Wimbledon’s revenue losses for this year’s tournament.

But that $142 million blunted the blow, and MLB could use some of that kind of blunting right now.

MLB is talking about a 50-game 2020 season unless players agree to further pay cuts. The players are talking about a 114-game season, which would mean substantially larger paychecks.

If MLB had followed the Wimbledon lead, there could be much more flexibility about money, which would leave more time to focus on the real issue – keeping players and staff, stadium personnel and, eventually, fans healthy.

That’s important if, for no other reason, than the optics of making this all about money doesn’t play well with 20 percent of Americans having lost employment and seemingly that many in the streets day and night after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The negotiations over health and safety should be front and center. They are in social distancing households across the country. And baseball should be on that bandwagon. A little foresight might have helped.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

As MLB, Players Figure Out a Schedule, the More Games the Better for the Athletics

Oakland teams have two decades of slow starts, and even what figures to be a very good 2020 team would be well served if the players' push for a 114-game season, or something like it, is adopted.

John Hickey

by

RickShafer

Athletics Offer Words of Support & Donation to Local Groups in Wake of Downtown Oakland Protests

With the City of Oakland in the midst of turmoil after the death Monday in Minneaplis of George Floyd, the Oakland Athletics offered not only their vocal support to the African American community but a donation of $100,000 to three local non-profits that serve the Afirican American community.

John Hickey

by

RickShafer

Rating the Athletics First-Round Draftees Since the 2000 Season

The A's have done reasonably well for themselves in their first round picks in the last two decades. Three of those are key members of the A's of 2020 -- Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and A.J. Puk, and another, 2011 top pick Addison Russell was traded for two other key pieces - shortstop Marcus Semien and pitcher Chris Bassitt.

John Hickey

Athletics Standing Alone With Decision Against Paying Minor League Stipends

The Oakland Athletics said on Tuesday they would be ended $400 per week stipends to players in its minor league system. If the A's believed other teams would follow suit, they were wrong. So far 24 other organizations have let their plans be known, and all 24 will be paying stipends at least through June.

John Hickey

by

RickShafer

The Day Instant Replay Made its Way into Baseball's National Consciousness

On this day in 1999, umpire Frank Pulli took it upon himself to check video playback to determine if the Marlins' Cliff Floyd had homered. The replay showed he didn't and the call was reduced to a double. Pulli was roundly criticized around baseball, but a decade later, replay became integrated into the fabric of the game.

John Hickey

There's No Telling Who Athletics Might Select in the June 10 Draft's First Round

Suggestions as to the Oakland's Athletics' first-round draft pick in the June draft range from catchers to infielders to starting pitchers. In a year where baseball has not been played at the high school or college levels thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to know who's on any given team's leaderboard.

John Hickey

The 1981 MLB Strike Season Was Tough on Most Teams, but Athletics Found Success

While the 59-day Major League Baseball strike mid-summer created a form of baseball no one had ever seen before, in Oakland fans turned out in record numbers for Billy Ball and a season that was entirely like no other. The consequences of that success would come later.

John Hickey

Longtime Athletics' Coliseum Voice Roy Steele passes away

Roy Steele, who spent almost four decades announcing Oakland Athletics games at the Oakland Coliseum passed away Thursday, It was the second loss in four days for the A's, who learned of the passing of longtime scoreboard announcer Chester Farrow, a good friend of Steele's, on Monday.

John Hickey

Healthy Mengden Would Be Bonus Asset for Athletics in 100-Game Season

Had the 2020 season begun on March 26, Daniel Mengden would have begun on the Oakland Athletics' 60-day injured list. Then came the pandemic shutdown, and Mengden says he's good to go when the A's get the go-ahead to start playing again. In a compressed season, he could give the A's a boost.

John Hickey

With Likelihood of a Delay at Howard Terminal, Coliseum Site is Again a Player

For the first time, the Oakland Athletics have said a 2023 move into a new stadium may be pushed back thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus. That may mean a reconsideration of building at the current Coliseum site.

John Hickey