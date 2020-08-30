SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Positive COVID-19 Coronavirus Test Hits Athletics; Team to Self-Isolate in Houston

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s announced Sunday morning that a member of the organization has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The scheduled Sunday game between the A’s and the Astros has been postponed by Major League Baseball, and the team is self-isolating in Houston.

The A’s, who have a scheduled day off before a three-game series in Seattle due to begin on Tuesday, are expected to stay in Houston near-term.

The full release read as follows: “The Oakland A’s learned today that a member of the organization has tested positive for COVID-19 and Major League Baseball has postponed today’s game in Houston at Minute Maid Park.

“The team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party this morning and will self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety precautions in place. The A’s organization and Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball released a statement of its own:

“Following a positive test for COVID-19 in the Oakland Athletics’ organization, today’s scheduled game between the A’s and the host Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park has been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

We will update this story as needed.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Being Swept in Doubleheader Doesn't Measure up to Possible Loss of Semien

The Oakland Athletics have grown used to being able to put Marcus Semien at shortstop every day. But his 275-game consecutive game streak ended in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday when left side pain forced him to the bench. Matt Chapman filled in at shortstop, but the A's now await the result of an MRI on Semien, their team leader.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

A's, Astros Take Field to Honor Jackie Robinson Before Walking Off and Not Playing

After the A's and the Astros honored Jackie Robinson on his day at Minute Maid Park, both teams walked off the field together. A doubleheader will be played Saturday.

John Hickey

by

Southernchp

From Sixth Grade on, Athletics' Tony Kemp has Found Jackie Robinson an Historic Figure

Tony Kemp's reverence for Jackie Robinson goes back to when he was 12 years old, and on the day Major League Baseball honors Robinson's pioneering efforts in baseball, Kemp believes Robinson's would like what he saw from the Oakland Athletics in sitting out Thursday's game in protest.

John Hickey

by

YumaPuma

Atypical First Inning from Bassitt Sets Stage as Athletics Lose Opener to Astros

Chris Bassitt had allowed just three first-inning runs all season, but in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader he gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Houston's Kyle Tucker and the A's were never to get much going as the Astros took the first game 4-2.

John Hickey

Athletics Land La Stella as Oakland Sends Barreto to Angels in Infielder Swap

An All-Star last season with the Angels, Tommy La Stella is the newest member of the Oakland Athletics roster. The A's dealt Franklin Barreto, who was out of options and who wasn't playing, south to get La Stella, who is a free agent at the end of the season.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

La Stella's Imminent Arrival Likely to Shake Up Athletics' Lineup with Another Lefty Bat

Tommy La Stella, due to join the Oakland Athletics in the middle of their doubleheader against the Astros today, gives the A's a left-handed at with some power. As such, Tony Kemp could lose some playing time at second base, but Kemp could also gain some time in the outfield. Meanwhile, La Stella could also serve as a lefty DH.

John Hickey

Chapman Confident Athletics Were Sending the Right Message with their Protest

The Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros will play the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with everyone in uniform wearing the No. 42 to honor Jackie Robinson. That comes in the wake of postponed games Thursday and Friday for the A's, and third baseman Matt Chapman says `the last two days have meant a lot to me to be able to stand up."

John Hickey

Athletics Don't See a Repeat of Brawling that Marked Their Last Meeting with Astros

Outfielder Ramon Laureano and pitcher Mike Fiers say that the Oakland Athletics' three-game weekend series in Houston against the second-place Astros is all about baseball and not about the benches-clearing melee that led to Laureano being slapped with a four-game suspension. The A's have a 4.5-game lead over Houston in the AL West.

John Hickey

Athletics have Plenty of MVP Candidates as they Move Up to Third in SI Power Rankings

As the Oakland Athletics moved up to third in the latest SI MLB Power Rankings, Mark Canha got a vote as the A's Most Valuable Player. At the least, Stephen Piscotty and Liam Hendriks would get some support in an Oakland MVP competition.

John Hickey

Athletics Decide Not to Play Thursday as a Protest over Social Injustice, Systematic Racism

The Oakland Athletics players and staff opted not to play their Thursday game against the Texas Rangers, joining pro baseball, basketball and soccer organizations reacting to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. It's possible the game will be made up as part of a September doubleheader in Oakland.

John Hickey

by

carlshome