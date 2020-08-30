Positive COVID-19 Coronavirus Test Hits Athletics; Team to Self-Isolate in Houston

The Oakland A’s announced Sunday morning that a member of the organization has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The scheduled Sunday game between the A’s and the Astros has been postponed by Major League Baseball, and the team is self-isolating in Houston.

The A’s, who have a scheduled day off before a three-game series in Seattle due to begin on Tuesday, are expected to stay in Houston near-term.

The full release read as follows: “The Oakland A’s learned today that a member of the organization has tested positive for COVID-19 and Major League Baseball has postponed today’s game in Houston at Minute Maid Park.

“The team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party this morning and will self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety precautions in place. The A’s organization and Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball released a statement of its own:

“Following a positive test for COVID-19 in the Oakland Athletics’ organization, today’s scheduled game between the A’s and the host Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park has been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

We will update this story as needed.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.