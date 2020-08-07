Resurgent Khris Davis Works His Way into Athletics Lineup

It seems that Khris Davis has worked his way back into the Oakland A’s everyday lineup.

For the last 10 days or so, Davis, off to a slow start to the season, had been relegated to starting only against left-handed pitching.

On Friday the designated hitter is in the starting lineup against Houston right-hander Zack Greinke as the A’s and Astros start what is seen as an important weekend series with the season reduced to just 60 games.

The A’s lead the American League West with a 2½-game lead on the second place Astros, who are 6-6 after losing a couple of games against the Diamondbacks. The Astros have won the last three AL West titles, with Oakland finishing second each of the last two seasons.

“Right now, his swings look way better to me the last few days,” Melvin said one day after Davis had a key two-run single and another single that began a rally to bring home an insurance run in a 6-4 win over the Rangers. “He feels good right now.”

Melvin said that past success against Greinke, who was 2-0 against the A’s last year, helped get Davis back in the lineup. He’s 2-for-6 with a homer in his admittedly limited number of meetings with the right-hander.

“He’s got a little history against Zack,” Melvin said. This was part of the process of trying to get back, to get him in there against some good pitching matchups. And he’s responded well.”

Talking Thursday, Davis said he made an adjustment, moving his hands back in the batter’s box, and that’s made the 2018 American League homer leader feel better about his swings.

“I’m just looking to making it nice and easy,” Davis said of his approach, “just swinging at good pitches and just letting the ball travel a little more.”

Davis was 0-for-15 in July but is 5-for-12 so far in August.

