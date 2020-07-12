InsideTheAthletics
Some Athletics' Cardboard Cutouts in 2020 Will go to Boost Piscotty ALS foundation

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s have yet to place the first cardboard cutout into a seat at the Oakland Coliseum, but the club is taking the concept up a notch.

In a nod to right fielder Stephen Piscotty, the A’s had made one section of fans’ cardboard cutouts into a charity zone, with a portion of the revenue from cutouts in the Project Foul Ball Zone going to the Piscotty family’s ALS Cure Project.

Fans supplying pictures can purchase a cutout in the section on the first base side of the Coliseum for $149. Those fans will also get a signed Piscotty photograph and if the cutout “catches” a foul ball, the fan will also be awarded a signed ball from Piscotty.

Talking with the media Saturday, Piscotty said the original germ of the idea came from his father, Mike and he thanked the A’s for making it happen so quickly. Gretchen Piscotty, Mike’s wife and Stephen’s mother, died after a one-year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2018.

“It’s a very easy thing to do, and it brings some good attention and makes some fun out of this weird situation,” Piscotty said. “I was like, `Great, let’s do it,’ so credit to the A’s for pulling it off.”

He went on to say he was encouraging participation and that he would be “happy to sign whatever for folks who get their cutouts knocked with a baseball.”

“I think it’s great, and I know he’s excited about it,” manager Bob Melvin said in a video call. “Anything we can do along those lines in what is a difficult time for our country right now. Not only are we playing baseball, but to support that for things charity-wise, it’s a great idea.”

Most of the ALC CURE Project fund raisers, including a golf tournament and a gala, have had to be scratched because the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Project works to raise funds and fund research to find a cure for ALS.

“This is a cool, unique initiative, and hopefully it sells out,” Piscotty said. “It would really move the needle quite a bit for us.”

Fans can also purchase a Coliseum Cutout to be placed in seats throughout the ballpark for the 2020 regular season. Cutouts are $49 each for Access members or $89 each for general fans. With the purchase of a Coliseum Cutout, fans will also receive two complimentary tickets to the A’s first home exhibition game during the 2021 season.

