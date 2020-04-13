InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Spike in Velocity, Spike in Injuries Across Baseball Have A's Cautious With Rotation

John Hickey

When the 2020 Major League Baseball season starts – notice we’re ever-so-optimistically saying “when” and not “if” – the A’s starting rotation may be the hardest throwing in the history of the franchise.

True, probable opening day starter Mike Fiers only tops out at 95 mph, and Sean Manaea goes slightly faster than that. But the probable Nos. 3, 4, and 5 starters – Frankie Montas, A.J. Puk and Jesus Luzardo – have all hit 100 mph on the radar gun.

The question we’re throwing out there today is having these young arms max out seemingly on every pitch a good idea. As SI’s Tom Verducci pointed out the other day, injuries to some of the hardest-throwing pitchers in the game raise serious questions about the connection to velocity and health.

Since mid-February, the Yankees’ Luis Severino, the Red Sox’s Chris Sale and the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard have undergone Tommy John surgery. For them, 2020 was a non-starter even before the COVID-19 coronavirus made the season problematic. All three were all All-Stars in 2018 and were among the hardest throwing pitchers in the game.

The simple fact is that pitchers throwing hard break down hard. According to Verducci, one third of the 21 hardest-throwers currently in the game had had surgery to repair a torn elbow ligament in the last year and a half.

That’s no surprise to the A’s. Puk and Luzardo are both Tommy John veterans. Puk underwent the procedure two years ago this month; for Luzardo it was four years go when he was still a Florida high school student.

Data suggests that throwing harder increases the chance of a pitcher’s breakdown. Of the 44 pitchers in the last three years who have had Tommy John-style ligament replacement surgery, 32 of them have been charted as having above-average fastball velocity.

Luzardo and Puk have come back from those surgeries throwing as hard or harder than ever. So has fellow A’s starter Chris Bassitt, who is back throwing 94-95 mph, is good, too, after his 2016 Tommy John work. Maybe they are good to go or better than ever.

But you can’t count on it. That’s why the A’s strength going forward is in their pitching depth. They hope they won’t need it. They hope all those fastballs lead to strikeouts and wins, not injuries and time lost.

Hoping doesn’t get the job done. So, they have a deep rotation. And that as much as anything has the A’s poised for big things once baseball starts up again.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Will Be Offering Aid to Game-Day Workers

With no Major League Baseball in the Oakland Coliseum for the immediate future, the Oakland Athletics will use a $1 million emergency fund to offer aid to third-party workers, a new report says.

John Hickey

Remember 1988's Year of the Balk? The A's Certainly Do

For one season, balk calls against pitchers spiked wildly. And the center of that was Oakland, where a 104-win team set the all-time balk record and 22-game winner Dave Stewart set an individual record that probably never will be topped.

John Hickey

Top Five Single-Season Offensive Performances in Athletics' History

The Oakland Athletics have produced some of the best hitters baseball has seen in the last half century. Here's one list that whittles single season performances down to the top five in Oakland history.

John Hickey

Oakland & East Bay Never Far From Minds of A's Players and Staff in a Time of Pandemic

Oakland Athletics players and staff offer food, words and an ear, if needed, to help their fans (and others) during this time of COVID-19 coronavirus craziness.

John Hickey

For the A's Seth Brown, it's All in the Numbers

The Oakland Athletics gave left fielder Seth Brown a promotion of sorts by elevating him to the No. 15 from No. 65. It's a sign that the A's see him as a big part of their future, once baseball gets back on the field. While waiting to show what the No. 15 can do, Brown is spending time on Skype with fans.

John Hickey

Luzardo Represents A's in `MLB The Show' Competition

Rookie starter Jesus Luzardo will be one of 30 Major League players to take place in an `MLB The Show' video game competition that will be livestreamed and which is designed to raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs. It starts this afternoon.

John Hickey

A's and Giants Could Be in Same Division Under New Plan to Restart Baseball

The Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants could be placed in the same five-team division under a plan to restart baseball being considered by MLB. For just the 2020 season, the American and National leagues would be scrapped, and teams in Arizona and Florida would be lumped together by geography.

John Hickey

Athletics Franchise Valued at $1.1 Billion by Forbes

The Oakland Athletics currently rank 26th among the 30 MLB teams in value in the annual ranking by Forbes. The Yankees, at $5 billion, are far and away the most highly valued.

John Hickey

Any Revamped MLB Schedule Likely to Do the A's a Favor

Originally the Athletics were supposed to open in April against some of MLB's best teams. Should the season start in June, Oakland is likely to have a much softer schedule.

John Hickey

Is an Expos-Like Future Awaiting the A's?

The 1994 Expos were loaded and a World Series contender when a strike ended the season. Montreal never made it to the Series. The A's are loaded in 2020, but there is no baseball now. And the possibility that there won't be a season means a World Series chance could elude the Athletics the way it did the Expos.

John Hickey