InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

The Athletics Have Paid Their Rent on the Coliseum, But They Might Ask for a Refund

John Hickey

Baseball being baseball and 2020 being 2020, the fact that the Oakland A’s have paid their rent to the satisfaction of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority isn’t going to be the final word on the matter.

The check was received Monday by the Authority and was deposited Tuesday. In a standard year, the payment would have been made by April 1, but the A’s used a clause in their contract to defer the payment because, they said, the stadium was not available to be used by the club because of state and county restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Baseball was shut down at the time, so playing a game or even working out wasn’t actually an option. The Coliseum Authority saw it differently, and said so publicly.

Now that they have paid, the A’s are adding a caveat – they may seek a partial refund. In a letter to the Coliseum Authority first obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, A’s president Dave Kaval dangled that possibility.

“While we have had very productive conversations with the Alameda County Health Department and are optimistic about our ability to develop a protocol for return to play without fans,” Kaval wrote on June 22, “we have not yet received written confirmation that we can return to play at the Coliseum.

“That said, rather than continuing with these protracted negotiations, we will pay the full stadium license fee for 2020 … and pursue a refund for all games not played as provided by our agreement.”

An attempt to get a response from the Coliseum Authority was unsuccessful.

Beyond that, the A’s are in the process of buying the City of Oakland’s 50 percent share of the Coliseum Arena site after having bought the half owned by Alameda County for $85 million in December. The deal, when done, would make the A’s both owner and tenant of the Coliseum.

Those sales both obligate the A’s to build a new baseball stadium in Oakland. The organization in proceeding with plans for a new site at Howard Terminal, about one-half mile north of Jack London Square on the Oakland waterfront.

However, the A’s, in the person of majority owner John Fisher, will be privately financed, and there has been some speculation that getting the funding may be more difficult now than it was six months about before the pandemic and the economic collapse.

If that makes the Howard Terminal plan untenable, the A’s ownership of the Coliseum Arena’s 155 acres would give the club a place to build a new stadium while continuing to play in the old one. Howard Terminal is just 55 acres and the land currently is owned by the Port of Oakland.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Must Up Their Performance Level with the MLB Schedule Set at 60 Games

The Oakland Athletics have mostly been a second-half team during the last 22 seasons since the start of the Billy Beane era; the first 60 games haven't been particularly kind to them. With the 2020 season cut to 70 games, the A's will have to start the season the way they've played down the stretch.

John Hickey

MLB Players and Owners Finally Get It Together to Craft a 60-Game Season Starting July 24-26

While negotiations over health and safety issues have kept the deal from being finalized, Major League Baseball will see teams gather on July 1 to return to training. The A's will set up shop with about 60 players at the Coliseum.

John Hickey

Building a Ballpark in an Age of Social Distancing is a Challenge for Baseball Going Forward

The Oakland A's and the Tampa Bay Rays are likely to be the next Major League Baseball franchises to build a new stadium. By definition those facilities won't be like recent stadiums because for the first time social distancing issues brought on by COVID-19 have changed what a ballpark needs to be. The A's may have to rework their designs for a Howard Terminal park they optimistically hope is up and running in 2023.

John Hickey

Athletics Sign Criswell, Guldberg, Acker from 5-Man Draft Class of 2020

The Oakland Athletics, having signed their second, third and fourth picks in the June draft, will continue to work on getting first-round pick Tyler Soderstrom, a high school catcher from Turlock to strike a deal.

John Hickey

Players' Rejection of Owners' Offer Seems to Have MLB on Track for a July 24 Start to 2020 (Update)

Late on Monday the players union voted overwhelmingly against the owners' proposal for a 60-game season. Commissioner Rob Manfred reacted a few hours later, opting to implement a 60-game schedule and a start date from July 24-27 with a July 1 start to spring training.

John Hickey

Ex-Athletics Manager Art Howe Having Antibodies Tested to Aid COVID-19 Victims

Former Oakland Athletics manager Art Howe, who spent five days in a Houston hospital last month with the COVID-19 coronavirus, will head back to the hospital this week to be tested for antibodies that, he hopes, will help those suffering from the disease.

John Hickey

OTD in 1989, Rickey Henderson Returned to the Athletics in Time to Fuel a World Series Run

It was on this day in 1989 that Rickey Henderson, who'd been traded by the Oakland Athletics to the New York Yankees after the 1984 season, was traded back to the A's. Oakland was running on fumes thanks to injuries to Jose Canseco, Dennis Eckersley and Walt Weiss. Inserting Henderson at the top of the lineup was just the spark the A's would need.

John Hickey

Oakland Decides to Sell its Half of Coliseum Site to Athletics

The Oakland Athletics, who already own half of the Oakland Coliseum site, are in position to own the whole thing after the Oakland City Council, faced with unexpected financial issues in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, opted to pursue selling the A’s the other half.

John Hickey

Even After Getting Fired as a Manager, Frank Robinson Always Kept his Head Up

Juneteenth, 1977 was a tough one for Frank Robinson. The Oakland native was the first black man hired to manage a Major League Baseball team. And that same team, the Indians, made him the the first to be fired, too. Through it all, he kept his head up.

John Hickey

by

VadaP3

Athletics Kemp Takes to Instagram for a Conversation About Race

The Oakland Athletics choose Juneteenth to go to Instagram Live for "A Conversation about Race." The first in the series features an interview with second baseman Tony Kemp

John Hickey