SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

The Thought of Making it Back to the Postseason has Athletics' Piscotty Revved Up

John Hickey

It was 50 weeks ago that Stephen Piscotty attempted to play his way onto the Oakland A’s postseason roster.

Having missed five weeks’ worth of games with a sprained right ankle as the 2019 season wound down, Piscotty got a start on the season’s final day, Sept. 29, went 0-for-4 and didn’t make it to the postseason. There were no do-overs, because the A’s were out of the postseason after one game.

So, it’s no surprise that Piscotty has exhilarated at that thought that the A’s are on the verge of clinching a post on the post season that calls for a best-of-three first round rather than another one-and-done. And at the thought that this year’s injury, the right knee, isn’t as serious as once feared and that he’s available off the bench for Friday’s series opener against the Giants and, presumably, to return to right field for Oakland sometimes this weekend.

“Yeah, it's very special, with me being a local kid; I’m really looking forward to it,” Piscotty said in video conference call Friday. “I remember in 2018 when we made that wild card, how special that was, and I’m getting those feelings again.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I want to help us go all the way. This team is ready. We’re fired up.”

The right fielder, who said, “this plan is to be available off the bench” Friday and then possibly start in Saturday’s day game at the Coliseum, sees the numbers – the A’s head into Friday with a magic number of four to lock down the American League West title. If the A’s play well and get some luck, they could sew up the West this weekend.

Oh, and he'd have to get the go-ahead from manager Bob Melvin, who made was happy to hear Piscotty's optimism but who seemed inclined to take it a bit more slowly. For Melvin, this weekend to get Piscotty back on the field might be a stretch.

Doing it against the Giants would be big for the fanbase, but the Pleasanton-raised Piscotty downplays the bay vs. bay thing in this instance.

“I’m not sure if it’s something that we necessarily need or want to do against the Giants,” he said. “But assuming you are getting close to the end of the season and you have a lead, all the games have a little bit more intensity. I expect to feel that same intensity going into this series.

“And it is a rivalry game, so there’s also that. It should be a good series.”

Piscotty and this father, Mike, are using the three days as fundraiser for their ALS Cure Project, started in 2018 after the death of Stephen’s mother and Mike wife, Gretchen, from ALS. (Details of the virtual beer/wine/whiskey tasting and sports memorabilia auctions here).

“The (reaction to the event) has been incredible,” Piscotty said. “We’ve been looking forward to these three days, doing something a little bit different because you have to in COVID times. But we’re really excited that the momentum has been there.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Send Two Prospects to Rangers to Complete Minor Deal; Montas Reinstated

The Oakland Athletics dipped into their 2019 draft to send a pair of prospects to the Texas Rangers, completing the A's acquisition at the trade deadline of left-handed starting pitcher Mike Minor. At the same time, starter Frankie Montas has been activated from the paternity list and outfielder Seth Brown was returned to the team's alternate site in San Jose.

John Hickey

Diekman's Flirt With Perfection a Major Reason for Athletics' Success

Veteran left-handed reliever Jake Diekman hasn't allowed a run all season in 17 appearances coming out of the Oakland Athletics bullpen. He's one of the prime reasons the A's are poised to lock up the American League West title.

John Hickey

The Soundtrack of September: A Bleating Bullpen Lauds Lamb’s Performance with Athletics

Jake Lamb, picked up by the Oakland Athletics with third baseman Matt Chapman out for the season, has been a big hit in his three games with the A’s, and his success has been celebrated by a Greek chorus in the Oakland bullpen.

John Hickey

Athletics Get Good MRI News on Piscotty's Knee; He Should Play Soon

An MRI taken on the right knee of Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty shows `nothing seriously wrong' and Piscotty says he expects to be back in the A's lineup before long.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics Emerge From Compressed Stretch in Great Shape After 3-1 Win

The Oakland Athletics completed a stretch of 16 games in 13 days with a 3-1 win over the Rockies Wednesday. In that stretch, the A's went 9-7 and picked up 3.5 games in the standings. And after a day off Thursday, Oakland can close in on the AL West title.

John Hickey

Athletics, Giants Join Piscotty for Virtual Beer, Wine & Whiskey Tasting This Weekend

Members of the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants organizations will join A's right fielder Stephen Piscotty and his father, Mike, Friday through Sunday in virtual tastings to support their ALS Cure Project.

John Hickey

At End of Long Stretch, Athletics Can't Solve Rockies One More Time

The Colorado Rockies will have to put on a late rush to make the playoffs, but for whatever reason, they have the Oakland Athletics number. The Rockies are 3-0 against the A's with one game left Wednesday, which will be the end of a stretch of 19 games in 16 days for the weary A's.

John Hickey

Athletics Can Expect to See Pinder, Piscotty Again in 2020

With two weeks left in the Oakland Athletics 2020 season, Chad Pinder (hamstring) is expected to be ready for the playoffs and teammate Stephen Piscotty (right knee) could be back before that, trainer Nick Paparesta said.

John Hickey

What Happens to MLB Playoff Plan if West Coast Air Quality Doesn't Improve?

The plan put forward by Major League Baseball Monday to have Southern California host the playoffs could create some havoc if the air quality doesn't improve. The bad news is that the West Coast fire season may just be getting started.

John Hickey