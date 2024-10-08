Tropicana Las Vegas set to implode
If the Tropicana Las Vegas implodes but there is nobody around to hear it, will it make a sound? There will be cameras fixed to stream the implosion to those that would like to watch the spectacle on Wednesday morning, but a recent report says that there will be no public viewing space from which to watch the implosion.
The video above says "Vegas has historically celebrated their demolitions and always made public displays of them. No idea why this is different."
The question on everyone's minds is what impact all of this will have on the fireworks and drone show that was to be hosted by the A's and Bally's. With people being cleared out, it wouldn't make sense to still hold the "celebratory event" as it has been described. Yet, it appears as though local authorities will begin clearing the surrounding streets around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, with the implosion set for 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
All of the previous reports have said that the A's firework and drone show is scheduled for October 8 (Tuesday), though nobody seems to have listed a time. It's perfectly feasible that the show will still go off with people around to watch the spectacle.
The fireworks display is to be put on by Fireworks by Grucci, whose website features a lot of spectacular images of fireworks going off around Las Vegas.
It should also be noted that a lot of the reporting recently has been saying that the implosion of the Tropicana Hotel will clear the way for the A's to swing into Vegas in 2028, but that's not entirely true. It's helpful to clear the space, sure, but what will really clear the way is when A's owner John Fisher provides the public with his plans for how he will finance this ballpark.
Then, and only then, will the A's be bound for Vegas.