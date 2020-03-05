Wednesday's A's Lineup an Opening Day Preview?

Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Mesa, Ariz., isn’t a big deal, at least not a bigger deal than the almost three dozen other spring training games the A’s will play this year.

But the lineup is a big deal because this is pretty close to the lineup A’s fans are likely to see on March 26 when the season opens at the Coliseum against the Minnesota Twins.

Here’s how it sets up for today:

Come opening day, Khris Davis will be the designated hitter and probably batting cleanup, moving Canha, Laureano and the rest down a notch.

In an ideal, non-injury world, Stephen Piscotty would be in right field, Canha would be in left. Murphy doesn’t have much experience, but all indication is that the rookie will be the regular behind the plate.

There is no guarantee that Fiers will be the opening day starter. But he is coming off a 15-4 effort last year and he has by far the most experience of any member of the rotation, and on both performance and seniority it would seem he deserves the opener.

The open question will be the awarding of the second base job. Early indications are that lefty Tony Kemp, picked up in a deal with the Cubs over the winter, will be the man.

So, here’s what it seems the lineup would look like come opening day:

1. Marcus Semien, SS

2. Matt Chapman, 3B

3. Matt Olson, 1B

4. Khris Davis, DH

5. Mark Canha, LF

6. Ramon Laureano, CF

7. Robbie Grossman, LF

8. Sean Murphy, C

9. Tony Kemp, 2B

-- Mike Fiers, RHP

Admittedly he’s biased about the A’s lineup and the club’s chances, but Semien says this is a “great lineup,” admittedly one with a big job ahead of it in the American League West with the Astros still a power and with the Rangers and Angels have improved over the winter.

“We look great on paper, but this is a great league,” Semien said. “We play in a great division that has added a lot of pieces. So, we need to stay on it. We have a great lineup. We have young pitching now, and a bullpen that’s experienced and will help the young guys out. For me it’s being a leader and leading by example and showing up every day ready to play.”