InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

When Will A's Mesa Complex Stop Being a Ghost Town?

John Hickey

If you find yourself in sudden need of a place to self-isolate in this pandemic spring, you could do worse than being at the A’s spring training headquarters in Mesa, Ariz.

The place is a ghost town. So says Steve Vucinich, the club’s longtime equipment manager, who lives in Arizona in the off-season and who has an office at HoHoKam Stadium. He’s there when needed, which right now is not much.

While there have been reports that some clubs have kept a skeleton crew around to let players work out in relative isolation and not have to work out at public gyms, Vucinich said that A’s players have not been working out at HoHoKam or down the road at the Lew Wolff Training Complex used by minor leaguers and players doing injury rehab work.

“We’ve got maybe 10 guys who live down here fulltime, but nobody’s working out here,” Vucinich told SI.com. “There’s nothing happening here.”

He was talking from home; he planned to go into the office Tuesday to get a little paperwork done, but with baseball shut down for the foreseeable future, there doesn’t seem to be much urgency.

It’s Vucinich and his team who keep things running in terms of equipment, food, maintenance and the like, and right now there is nothing for them to do. He says the full-timers who work for him continue to get paid, and that there are plans that the part-time hourly workers will be part of the $1 million the A’s, like all Major League Baseball clubs, have put forward to help seasonal employees.

Baseball shut down on Friday, March 13. Vucinich and Co. spent a couple of days cleaning up the complex, and then got the arrival on Monday, March 16 of all the team’s uniforms for the season. It took some time to unpack, sort, inventory and check the spelling and numerology. Since then, there hasn’t been any big stuff to be done.

“We had to be ready in case they said, `We’re going to go tomorrow,’” Vucinich said. “We would have been ready if they were.”

He said that beyond the 10 or so players who live in the Phoenix area in the off-season, many other A’s players on the big-league roster were still around simply because the rentals they signed for spring training were in their name until the end of the month.

Now what? On Sunday, Toronto Blue Jays’ president Mark Shapiro said in a conference call that MLB hopes to have an agreement with the players on life post coronavirus and that any season, at least in Shapiro’s view, would need a four-week second spring training.

With the baseball season on lockout after the 1994 season, all of spring training was wiped out until was struck April 2. At that point, the decision was for about three weeks. After players and teams reassembled in the first week of April, Opening Day for the A’s that year was on April 26.

“And these were guys who hadn’t had any spring training at all,” Vucinich said.

If baseball is given the go-ahead to ramp up in late May, that would mean the regular season wouldn’t get going until the middle of June or later.

Whenever that will be, Vucinich said he and his crew will be ready to go.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Decade of A's Trades: The 1980s

The A's new ownership group let Sandy Alderson free to trade, and his deals build the Athletics into a World Series-bound juggernaut.

John Hickey

With MLB's Return Delayed, What's Next For A's-Giants Spring Showdowns?

Monday night was supposed to see the Athletics hosting the Giants in the Coliseum in the first game of the annual Bay Area end to spring training. Since that's not happening, what's next?

John Hickey

Piscotty, A's Talk Up the Need For Social Distancing

Oakland A's outfielder Stephen Piscotty preaches the virtue of keeping your distance in a time of pandemic.

John Hickey

A Decade of A's Trades: The 1970s

Under then-owner Charlie Finley, the A's didn't make many blockbuster trades, but some of their best deals shored up teams that won three consecutive World Series titles.

John Hickey

A's President Wants Baseball to Be a Tonic in an Age of Uncertainty

Oakland Athletics president Dave Kaval said that during this time of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, he sees his club, and baseball in general, as a boon to the community.

John Hickey

For Mike Fiers and Other Top Starters, Today Was Supposed to Be the Final Tuneup

One minor impact of MLB's COVID-19 shutdown is that Athletics' starter Mike Fiers' whistleblowing against the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scam has faded from the baseball scene. When he finally does pitch again, it may be less of a big deal.

John Hickey

Will MLB's New 2020 Schedule Favor the A's?

If games are compressed into a shorter period of time with fewer days off and doubleheaders, the Athletics have the starting pitching depth to get by.

John Hickey

Former A's Pitcher Dave Stewart Awaits Results of Coronavirus Test

Dave Stewart, who won 20 games four consecutive seasons for Oakland 1987-90, had himself tested after coming down with cough, sneezing and a sore throat.

John Hickey

MLB Steps Up For Minor Leaguers in a Moment of Crisis

Minor leaguers will get the spring training expense money they were otherwise entitled to receive, and plans are revving up to see they get paid while baseball is shut down.

John Hickey

Will Lawsuit Slow A's Progress Toward a Howard Terminal Home?

Waterfront business groups file a lawsuit designed to reject the Athletics' preferred site for a new stadium and have it built at the Coliseum complex instead.

John Hickey