While Athletics Opening Night Roster is Set, the Competition for Jobs Still Goes On

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s season starts Friday night, and manager Bob Melvin suggested Thursday there won’t be any time to build up intensity.

With 2020 reduced to a 60-game schedule, the manager wants his players to bring starting with Game 1 against the Angels at 7:10 p.m. at the Coliseum.

The A’s announced their 30-man roster and three-man taxi squad Thursday and Melvin said there is “a different dynamic,” because the roster will be trimmed to 28 after two weeks and trimmed again to 26 two weeks later.

The competitions for roster spots go on, even as the season starts.

“It’s different in the fact that this is a different season to begin with, and how long can you go with a guy who’s struggling,” Melvin said. “We’re going to keep the most productive guys at a particular time and it might not be just because of somebody’s name.

We have to play this thing out like it’s August and September and the guys typically who are in the lineup in August and September who are in the lineup are the ones who are performing at a high level. And that’s probably going to be the case.”

That starts at second base, where Chad Pinder, who has been, in Melvin’s eyes, the most on-target hitter of the Summer Camp after having had a big spring, will start Friday against the Angels, who are starting a left-hander, Andrew Heaney. Pinder, a right-hander, was battling with Franklin Barreto to start against left-handed pitching, but Melvin left the door open to Pinder to play against right-handers, too, because he’s been performing.

“He has been the one guy since Day 1 when we got here who swung the bat well every single day,” Melvin said. “That’s every single simulated game, righties, lefties. We targeted him more for lefties to start. I do believe he’s made some adjustments and has a lot more confidence against righties now. We’ll see how that plays out.”

The A’s didn’t hit much beyond Pinder and right fielder Stephen Piscotty in two games against the Giants this week, both losses. The manager dismisses that as an aberration.

“For veteran guys who have put up numbers,” Melvin said, “when opening day is there, it’s a different dynamic.”

NOTES:

--Jesus Luzardo will be pitching out of the bullpen. He threw a bullpen session Thursday, and while he’s been back less than a week from his COVID-19 quarantine, Melvin said he hasn’t ruled Luzardo out of pitching in the opener if needed. “I’m not ruling him out of Game 1,” Melvin said, “but I know for sure he’ll be ready for Game 2, and then it just depends on how we need him.” Melvin said Luzardo, who is being built up to be a starter, is open to doing whatever’s needed.

--A.J. Puk officially went on the injured list as the roster was set. Puk, who had a cortisone injection in his left shoulder Monday, is the only player on the this.

--The three men on the taxi squad to start the season will be left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge, infielder Nate Orf and catcher Jonah Heim. They will work with the alternate squad in San Jose, but will travel with the team for road games.

--Right-handed pitcher Daniel Gossett, who missed all of last season after having reconstructive UCL surgery late in 2018, was designated for assignment. If he clears waivers, the A’s are likely to try to attempt to resign him.

Making their first opening day roster are pitchers Jesus Luzardo, Jordan Weems, Burch Smith, both catchers, Sean Murphy and Austin Allen, infielder Vimael Machin and outfielder Seth Brown.

Opening Day Roster

Rotation (5)

Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, Mike Fiers, Chris Bassitt, Daniel Mengden

Bullpen (10)

Liam Hendriks, Yusmeiro Petit, Joakim Soria, Lou Trivino, Jake Diekman, Jesus Luzardo, T.J. McFarland, J.B. Wendelken, Jordan Weems, Burch Smith

Catchers (2)

Sean Murphy, Austin Allen

Infield (7)

Matt Chapman, Marcus Semien, Franklin Barreto, Tony Kemp, Chad Pinder, Vimael Machin, Matt Olson

Outfield (6)

Stephen Piscotty, Ramon Laureano, Mark Canha, Robbie Grossman, Khris Davis, Seth Brown

Injured list (1)

LHP A.J. Puk

Taxi squad (3)

LHP Lucas Luetge, C Jonah Heim, INF Nate Orf.

