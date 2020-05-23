No Major League Baseball team is ready to open its facilities to regular workouts, but it’s possible that move is not that far off.

In the space of the last week, a number of MLB teams have opened facilities for players on the 40-man roster to do individual workouts. In these early cases, just the batting cages and pitching mounds are available; no group workout sessions are being allowed. And the clubhouses and training rooms aren’t available.

MLB guidelines calling for social distancing have to be followed, and perhaps these are trial runs for what the sport hopes will be the start of a Spring Training II in June.

The A’s, for one, have not opened their complex in Mesa, Ariz. or their Oakland Coliseum facilities to their players, and there are no immediate plans to do so. Most other clubs are also still completely shut down.

There are exceptions:

--The Marlins apparently were first when they opened their spring facility in Jupiter, Fla. on Tuesday

--The Yankees opened workouts in their minor league facilities in Tampa midweek.

-The Diamondbacks opened the minor league facility at Salt River Fields on Thursday, then followed Friday by making Chase Field available on a limited basis Friday.

--The Rays are reportedly going to have Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. available come Monday.

--The Cardinals opened their spring facilities in Jupiter, Fla. on Thursday. In the coming week, they hope to open Busch Stadium in St. Louis as well.

--The Mariners apparently plan to have their Arizona facilities in Peoria available for players Monday or Tuesday.

Tuesday is when the players’ union is scheduled to see the latest counter-offer from the owners as the negotiations over health and player safety in the era of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Depending on how those negotiated points are received, it’s possible more teams will open.

It’s significant that the clubhouses themselves are not open. Players are trying to make a strong case for the use of clubhouse showers as needed after the owners’ original plan called for severe restrictions on the use of showers.

For now, players who opt to use facilities have to dress at home / hotel and will have to shower there as well with the clubhouse facilities being closed to them.

