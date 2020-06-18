InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

You Want a 70-Game MLB Schedule? The Calendar Says it's not a Problem

John Hickey

In this summer of no sports, Major League Baseball is caught between the owners wanting to lock in a 60-game season and the players proposing a 70-game slate to get baseball back on the field, if not put fans in the stands.

The owners’ proposal calls for a July 19 or July 20 start to the season with a Sept. 27 end date before the playoffs start. The owners are trying to stand firm on it, but it’s difficult to take their position seriously unless their position is that they simply don’t want to have a baseball season.

If you look back to last season, the 70-day period from July 19 to Sept. 27 called for the Oakland A’s to play 62 games. The A’s were one of three teams to play 62 games in that span. Everybody else played more. A dozen teams played 63 games, a dozen more played 64 and three played 65 games.

So, getting to 65 games is absolutely doable, even if nothing else happens.

Adding in doubleheaders – remember them? – could get you to 70. And since July 19 this year is a Sunday, if you push the season’s start to July 17, a Friday, you could add in a few more days off.

These negotiations are the baseball equal of fingernails on the chalkboard (look it up). They are making everybody more than a little nutso.

Negotiations are about compromise. Maybe the owners need to save a little face so the players would have to come off 70. The two sides could settle on a 68-game schedule without breaking a sweat.

They just have to want to.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Reduced MLB Schedule & Expanded Playoffs Should Work Well for Athletics

The almost three months Major League Baseball has been sidelined has allowed the Oakland Athletics to get healthy. A shortened schedule will be an unknown variable, but GM David Forst likes where the club is as MLB prepares, maybe, to open up.

John Hickey

As MLB Inches Forward, Athletics Begin Bringing Back Their Area Scouts

After Major League Baseball gave the go-ahead, the Oakland Athletics have begun bringing back area scouts who'd just been furloughed. Plans are to have more scouts return on July 1, Aug. 1 and Sept. 1.

John Hickey

Are MLB's Stormy Clouds Starting to Part, & is an Athletics Season's Start Close at Hand?

Just days ago the players and owners were at an impassed. But Wednesday afternoon it became evident that by negotiating face-to-face instead of by email or conference call might have proved successful, The A's are making some rumblings as if they think a season might be near.

John Hickey

Athletics' Tony Kemp Talks to Anyone Who Needs a Conversation About Race in America

Oakland Athletics infielder Tony Kemp was depressed after the George Floyd death in Minneapolis. Then he reached out on social media to talk to those who felt they needed to know more about the black experience in America. The response has been thunderous.

John Hickey

Ex-Athletics GM Sandy Alderson Stresses Importance of Keeping U.S. Military Out of Politics

Former Oakland Athletics and New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, who has said his four-year stint with the U.S. Marine Corps was a life-changing experience, wrote an op-ed Sunday decrying the military's acquiescence to a presidential photo op in which protestors were hit with tear gas.

John Hickey

Owners Say Wrap Up MLB in October; Players Say November; Anthony Fauci says September

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has decades of experience in combating infectious diseases, says Major League Baseball would be best served in a time of pandemic by having the season end in September. That's a month earlier than MLB owners are suggesting and two months earlier than players have advocated.

John Hickey

Athletics Get Post-MLB Draft Signing Season Going with two pitchers and two catchers

The Oakland Athletics and the other 29 big league teams are mining the field of non-drafted high school and college baseball players, hoping to sign both quality and depth. The first few names to have slipped out include a pair of collegiate catchers and two Big Ten pitchers.

John Hickey

Athletics Draftee Emanuels Expresses Thanks to Huskies for What Has Happened and to A's for What Happens Next

Oakland Athletics draftee Stevie Emanuels, taken in the fifth round last Thursday by the A's out of the University of Washington, went on camera Monday to express his thanks to both Washington and the A's as he pursues his baseball dream.

John Hickey

From Juan Marichal to Mike Norris to Fernandomania; the Rise & Fall of the Screwball

The Oakland Athletics' Mike Norris learned to throw the screwball from San Francisco Giants' Hall of Famer Juan Marichal. In the 1980s, Norris and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Fernando Valenzuela made the screwball a popular weapon. Since then, it's almost faded entirely from view.

John Hickey

Believe It or Not, Baseball's Problems Are Only Getting Worse With Time

Commissioner Rob Manfred's statement Monday night that he's not certain baseball will get back on the field in 2020 is one more sign that the sport is deep, deep trouble.

John Hickey