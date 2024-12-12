Oakland Ballers Announce 2025 Schedule
After reaching the postseason in their inaugural campaign, the Oakland Ballers will be back for more in 2025, and we now know what their schedule will look like.
A couple of quick things jump out immediately. First off, the Ballers will have two consecutive series at home to start the season beginning on May 20, and as you may remember, the series in the Pioneer League run from Tuesday through Sunday. To counterbalance that quirk, the Ballers will also be on the road for three out of four weeks in June.
The other thing that stands out is a bit of a two-parter. First, the Yolo High Wheelers are no more. Instead, they will now be going by the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers. Maybe they had to retire the "Yolo" name after winning the Pioneer League championship in their first year.
The second part of this one is that the Ballers and High Wheelers, geographical rivals co-founded by the same pair of dudes, will not be facing one another nearly as much next year. There will only be three series in 2025, which is about half the amount of games they faced each other in 2024.
Those series will begin at the end of July, and finish up at the end of August, so they will still match up repeatedly, just not as often. The High Wheelers will be playing the 2025 campaign at Bryant Field in Marysville, CA.
In addition to the 18 games on the schedule against Yuba-Sutter, the Ballers will also face Glacier and Rocky Mountain 18 times. All three of those matchups will be split with Oakland at home for one series, and on the road for two.
The Ballers will also be facing three Pioneer League teams for the first time, including on Opening Day when they welcome the Ogden Raptors. The other two clubs will be the Grand Junction Jackalopes (May 27-June 1 at home) and the Missoula Paddleheads (June 10-12 on the road).
One fun quirk to the schedule for fans is that each home week at Raimondi Park will feature a different opponent. The only team they face in 2025 that doesn't visit Oakland will be Missoula.
The team’s Spring Training will begin shortly before the start of the season during the second week of
May. A full promotional schedule for the 48 home games will be announced at a later date.
If you're interested in checking out a game in 2025 for the first time, or taking a trip back to Raimondi, season tickets and flex packs are now available.