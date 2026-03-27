How to watch A's on Opening Day: TV Channel, Live Stream and Radio

It is time for A's baseball. Despite missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season in 2025, the Athletics took a big step forward last year, finishing 76-86 in their first season in Sacramento, giving fans a lot of hope for the future.

This year, the A's enter with a lot of expectations, fueled by fielding one of the best lineups in baseball on paper. Hitting the road to face the Toronto Blue Jays to begin the 2026 campaign, the A's are ready to compete in a loaded AL West and return to the playoffs for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

That journey begins with a series against the Blue Jays, who made it all the way to game seven of the World Series in 2025 and have a lot to prove on their end. They're eager to show that last year was no fluke, and the A's, who are looking to make a name for themselves in the early going of 2026, will be their first test.

The opening series will surely be a competitive one as both teams look to open the new season on a high note. Here is everything you need to know about the A's opening day matchup with the Blue Jays, and how to watch the team's first of 162 in 2026.

How to Watch

When: Friday, March 27, 2026

First Pitch: 4:07 p.m. (PDT)/7:07 p.m. (local time)

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

TV Channel: NBC Sports California / Fox 5 KVVU / Athletics.tv (subscription required)

Live Stream: A's Cast

Radio Station: A's Radio Network (Talk 650 KSTE)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Luis Severino (A's) vs. RHP Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays)

Severino, who signed the largest contract in A's franchise history (at the time) last offseason (three years, $67 million), is coming off of a campaign in which he struggled to adjust to his new surroundings, finishing with an 8-11 record and a 4.54 ERA. The struggles were especially brutal at home, where he held an ERA over 6.00.

However, Severino is a two-time All-Star and has proven that he has what it takes to be a top pitcher in MLB. And after a strong World Baseball Classic showing for the Dominican Republic, Severino comes into the regular season with a lot of momentum that he hopes will carry over to his Opening Day start.

Gausman, finishing last season with a 10-11 record and a 3.69 ERA, has been a focal point in the Blue Jays' rotation since joining the team on a five-year contract ahead of the 2022 season. In the final year of that deal, Gausman will look to bounce back and prove that he is still an elite pitcher.

The A's lineup features several young rising stars that could surely be the key to the A's making the postseason.

Headlined by 2025 AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz, the A's lineup also features players such as Jacob Wilson, Lawrence Butler, Shea Langeliers and Brent Rooker. All of them are guys who have shown that they can be great big leaguers. If those guys step up as advertised, then the A's will be a very tough team to outscore all year long.

For more A's news and insights, follow Dylan @Dylan_Grausz on X, or the site @InsideTheAs!