MLB Network's Brian Kenny Makes Bold Claim About A's First Baseman Nick Kurtz

Nick Kurtz was always going to have future success in the major leagues. But the future is now. Coming off an American League Rookie of the Year season where he blasted 36 home runs, the Big Amish is already one of the top five first basemen, according to one MLB analyst.

According to Brian Kenny, Kurtz deserves recognition among the league’s best. In an interview with A’s Cast at the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Kenny said, “He might be [the best]. I can’t rule it out. I'd like to see a second year, [as] there have been spike years for different guys that then gravitate back toward the pack. But he might be number one.”

Kenny compared Kurtz to some of the game’s top first basemen, including Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bryce Harper, and Matt Olson. Despite the competition, he said, “They all have nice numbers, nice on-base, nice slugging, but not great slugging. [Kurtz] has great slugging.”

WAR HR RBI BA OBP SLG F. Freeman 3.5 24 90 .295 .367 .502 V. Guerrero Jr. 4.6 23 84 .292 .381 .467 B. Harper 3.1 27 75 .261 .357 .487 N. Kurtz 5.4 36 86 .290 .383 .619 M. Olson 6.0 29 95 .272 .366 .484

Kurtz is special—there is no denying that. But the exponential success he has had since arriving on the scene has been extraordinary. Of course, it was just his first season, and he will most likely face his fair share of struggles in 2026, but his trajectory could not be any brighter.

He led all MLB rookies in home runs (36), RBI (86), extra-base hits (64), runs (90), slugging percentage (.619), and OPS (1.002). The young core the A’s have developed is truly remarkable. From the likes of Lawrence Butler and Shea Langeliers to Jacob Wilson and Kurtz, these are the foundations for the future of Athletics baseball.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Kurtz’s attitude is what makes him such a promising star. “This kid works hard. He’s very humble, too, which I love about him. But he’s got a presence about him that is really special,” he said.

It can be difficult for such a young player to be able to deal with all the external noise. Remember, Kurtz was drafted fourth overall in 2024 and played in just 33 minor league games before being called up to the majors. He is only 22.

Kotsay said, “Nick has always been a player with high levels of expectation put on him, not just as an amateur, but moving through our minor league system. He’s been able to deal with those levels of expectation pretty darn well.”

The Pennsylvania native will need to keep a positive mindset heading into his second season in the big leagues, as he will face the natural challenges of a sophomore season. Opposing pitchers will make adjustments to Kurtz, and it will be crucial to see how he can make his own adjustments, too.

What’s Next for the A’s?

The A’s will have higher expectations going into 2026, looking to take a significant step toward postseason baseball. The green and gold very well could be a dark horse to win the AL West, and it could be dependent on what moves the organization makes during the offseason leading up to spring training.

Recommended Articles: