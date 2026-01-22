Multiple A's Prospects Crack Top 10 At Their Positions

The future of A's baseball is looking very bright. Coming off of a promising first season in Sacramento, finishing 76-86, the A's are ready to build off of that and prove that they are capable of making the postseason.

A young team, the A's have a lot of players still looking to prove themselves in the big leagues, while also having some established stars such as slugger Brent Rooker and Jeff McNeil.

But the A's are not just looking to be good in 2026, they want to be good for years to come—especially for their planned move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season. Sustained success in baseball comes largely from the farm system, which is why it is vitally important for teams to invest in the right prospects.

But in the A's case, recent years have seen them hit it out of the park when it comes to drafting and acquiring players, with several of their prospects ranked in the top 10 at their positions by MLB.com ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Ranked as the No. 3 shortstop prospect in baseball, rising star Leo De Vries is one to watch for in 2026. Signing with the San Diego Padres as an international free agent in 2024, De Vries was traded to the A's at the trade deadline as part of the Mason Miller deal.

A switch hitter, De Vries generates a lot of pop off the bat from both sides of the plate and having improved his power in recent seasons, De Vries is transforming into an all-around star. Estimated to be be promoted sometime this season, De Vries' call-up could provide a big boost for an already solid A's offense.

Tommy White, the 40th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, comes in ranked as the No. 4 third base prospect. Known for his power, hence the nickname "Tommy Tanks," White is ready to speed through the A's farm system and get himself in position to make his MLB debut as soon as possible.

Ending last season in Double-A, hitting .311 with a home run and 15 RBIs in 27 games to close out the year, and also earned a spot in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game.

The final two ranked prospects that the A's have are left-handed pitchers Jamie Arnold and Gage Jump. The 11th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Arnold has yet to play in a professional game but after his senior season at Florida State saw him go 8-2 with a 2.98 ERA with 119 strikeouts, his talents suggest that he has what it takes to be a star in the making.

Drafted 73rd overall in 2024, Jump has jumped through the A's farm system and has been very impressive, earning MLB Future Game honors last season, and ended the year with a 9-7 record with a 3.28 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. Topping out in Double-A, Jump is predicted to be called up sometime in 2026, and could add another big-time arm to the A's rotation.

The A's could still make some moves to bolster their roster this winter, but with spring training about a month away, expect the A's to shift focus onto developing their young stars. And if they are able to get those guys ready to play big league ball, the A's will be a very intriguing team to watch for years to come.

