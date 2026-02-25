During the second half of the 2025 season, both first baseman Nick Kurtz and catcher Shea Langeliers split time between batting first and second in the lineup, with each player producing huge numbers after the All Star break.

This spring, that trend has continued, which has led to a number of fans on social media questioning whether or not Kurtz leading off for the long-term is the right idea. The A's manager has a different opinion.

"My opinion, getting the best hitter on the team the most amount of at-bats is productive,” Kotsay said. “Especially when that at-bat comes around the 18th through the 21st out of a game when a starter is going through a lineup a third time, it’s nice to get those guys an opportunity. It presents a leverage situation," he told MLB.com.

That reasoning is solid. The goal would be to either get the opposing pitcher out of the game by that third time through the order by presenting a tiring pitcher with the A's best bat, or to have Kurtz get a chance to face a starter a third time through the order.

This could lead to situations where the opposing manager pulls their starter earlier than they'd like, which leads to more workload on the bullpen. There are also some counterpoints to that logic, so let's go over the pros and cons of batting Nick Kurtz leadoff.

Of course Nick Kurtz should lead off for the A's

The easy answer is it's smart to get your best hitter, Kurtz, the most plate appearances that you possibly can on a game-by-game basis, which will have a bigger impact across a full season. When you look at his Baseball Savant page and see all of the bright red bars that fill his section, it's clear he's not only one of the best hitters in the A's lineup, but in all of baseball.

Kurtz, in just 117 games played, ended up third on the team in RBI with 86, led the A's with 36 home runs, and is the only returning member of the '25 squad with a walk rate in the double digits. It also doesn't hurt that his on-base percentage (.383) was tops on the team, with Wilson's .355 ranking second.

He's obviously the best hitter on the club on a number of levels, and getting him an extra plate appearance per game would have an impact on the A's season.

There is also the history that we're working with here, as Lawrence Butler was in a similar position last spring. He had the breakout second half the previous season, and then began the 2025 season batting first, until his struggles moved him down in the lineup. Based off of this one player sample, the A's may be set with their approach until something changes.

There is no way Nick Kurtz should lead off for the A's

The cons here are pretty straightforward. While he has a high on-base, he'd also be guaranteed to face a pitcher with nobody on base at least one time per game, which isn't ideal. How much that offsets Kotsay's thinking of facing a starter the third time—while hoping there are runners on—will be up to the front office to decide.

You could also factor in some of the expected numbers from the players that could be at the bottom of the order to get a better sense of how often he'd have runners on base when he comes up to bat when leading off.

As of right now, it would make sense to see Max Muncy (or whomever is playing third) and Denzel Clarke in the eighth and ninth spots in the lineup. Muncy held a .259 OBP last season and is projected for a .301 this year. Clarke held a .274 OBP last season, and is also projected for a .301 on-base.

If the bottom of the order isn't getting on base regularly, then the A's would essentially be taking the bat out of Kurtz's hands with the chance to do damage. You know how baseball broadcasts often say "it's better to face [Player X] with the bases empty."? There's a reason for that. It's because it's better to give up a solo homer than a dinger with runners on.

While he led the team in OBP, which would set up the rest of the A's lineup from the leadoff spot, he also ranked in the first percentile in whiff rate (35.5%) and the fourth in strikeout rate (30.9%).

It also doesn't help that he struggled mightily against left-handed pitching, batting just .197 with a .261 OBP, though he did still have a .684 OPS against southpaws, thanks to nine home runs. The fix there could be to move him down in the order when a lefty starts, but stability at the top of the lineup can be important, too. He could also take a step forward against lefties, which would be ideal.

The A's obviously had a lot of success with Kurtz and Langeliers at the top of the order last season, but that was more because of how well they were producing at that time. Rolling with the hot hand may be the real key to the type of production the A's are looking for.

Dodgers and Yankees approaches for guidance

Kurtz was one of just three players last season with an OPS above 1.000 among players with at least 450 plate appearances. The other two—Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani—won the MVP awards in their respective leagues.

Ohtani, the best player in baseball with his two-way prowess also spent most of the 2025 batting leadoff for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Judge, arguably the best hitter in baseball, never hit leadoff, instead splitting a most of the season between batting second (351 plate appearances) and third (327 plate appearances).

Here is how the three players stacked up, with Kurtz notably playing fewer games.

AVG OBP HR SB BB% K% Speed Kurtz .290 .383 36 2 12.9 30.9 43rd% Judge .331 .457 53 12 18.3 23.6 42nd% Ohtani .282 .392 55 20 15 25.7 66th%

The speed number above is where they ranked among all players in baseball, with Ohtani being the fastest of the three. He also swiped at least 20 bags in four of the last five seasons, including a 59 steal outburst in 2024.

While Kurtz isn't quite as feared at the plate as Judge (yet), they are more similar players based on build and speed. Ohtani, while he's a 50+ home run hitter that leads off, also has speed in his back pocket, which is likely part of the reason the Dodgers have decided to place him at the top. That, and the rest of the lineup they've constructed around him.

The Yankees decided to go with Trent Grisham at the top of the lineup, with Judge batting second. Grisham was getting on base at a .348 clip last season, which is solid for a leadoff batter. He's also not the fastest player, actually rating slower than both Judge and Kurtz. New York was prioritizing on-base skills to build their lineup.

Given that the A's aren't a team built on speed, being quick won't necessarily matter for who leads off, but being able to go first to third should be a priority.

Other options to lead off for the A's

There are three other options for the A's to consider in the leadoff spot this season in Jeff McNeil and Jacob Wilson to begin the year, and potentially Lawrence Butler if he gets back to where he was in 2024. The one problem with Butler or McNeil batting leadoff would be that it would shift Kurtz to third in the lineup, separating the left-handed bats in the order.

Jacob Wilson makes good contact and had a solid .355 OBP last season, meaning that he was getting on base well above where Muncy and Clarke are projected to be in 2026. On the other side of the coin, Wilson is also dangerous when there are runners on, given his bat-to-ball skills. He could do some damage hitting fifth or sixth as well.

McNeil, the veteran, could be the best alternative to begin the season. Like Wilson, he makes contact, but he also walks a bit more, ranking in the 76th percentile there. His on-base was a little lower last season at .335, but to begin the year he could be a stabilizing force given his experience.

While this club has been together in the A's system for awhile, this is the first year that there are legitimate expectations for them. Having McNeil set that tone at the top could prove to be an important move in helping the A's achieve their goals this season.