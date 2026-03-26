This Quiet Twist Could Chip Away at the A’s Bullpen Depth Fast

Every spring it seems that some player or players around the league have a built-in clause with their contracts that says that if they aren't going to make the big-league roster out of camp, then they have an option to look elsewhere for a team that will take them on.

Typically the A's aren't involved in these types of decisions, but this year they are, according to Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston. He says, "Nick Anderson will be triggering his Upward Mobility Clause tomorrow, allowing 29 other teams to add him to their 26-man roster." The tomorrow in question is now today, so we should be seeing this shortly.

The A's haven't officially released their Opening Day roster just yet, but the players that will be included have been made clear, and the fact that Anderson is triggering this clause is a sign that he didn't make the roster.

MLB Trade Rumors came through with a quick synopsis of what to expect moving forward. "With this clause, he will be offered to every team in the league. If any club is willing to give him a roster spot, the A’s will have to do the same, or work out a trade. If all 29 teams pass on Anderson, he can be sent to the minors."

Anderson, 35, signed with the A's in November after a quick stint with the Seattle Mariners at the end of 2025. When he was signed, he was viewed as a solid veteran relief option that would provide the club with some depth. Now there's a chance he won't be doing that, if another team wants to bring him aboard.

Impact on the A's bullpen depth

Feb 20, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Athletics pitcher Nick Anderson (64) poses for Photo Day at HoHoKam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

While there is no guarantee that another team steps up and says that they want Anderson's services, all it takes is one team to say yes to make it happen. For now, we'll operate under the assumption that he's gone, so let's take a look at how that impacts the A's reliever depth.

This spring he pitched in 10 games, totaling 10 1/3 innings of work, and held a 4.35 ERA (5.10 FIP). It was a small sample size, but his 24.1% ground ball rate had to be a little worrisome for a club that plays in a minor-league facility.

Last season with the Colorado Rockies, he totaled 14 2/3 innings of work and held a 6.14 ERA (4.84 FIP) in a very hitter-friendly environment. He's projected to be roughly league average this season, putting up 0.0 fWAR with a 4.50 ERA over 40 frames.

While it's never great to miss out on a depth arm that could end up being useful, his age and projections made him a short-term solution anyway. With J.T. Ginn making the bullpen to begin the year, the A's have Jack Perkins as an available option in relief, and he brings plenty of upside along with him.

The A's also sent Tyler Ferguson, Brady Basso and Eduarniel Nuñez to Triple-A to begin the year, and each of that trio offers some upside as well. Ferguson has had plenty of success with the A's the past two seasons, while Nuñez has some wicked stuff. Basso has battled injuries, but could turn into a solid lefty to deploy. All three are on the A's 40-man roster.

That also says nothing of if/when guys like Gage Jump or Braden Nett push their way onto the A's roster either in a starter or a relief role, which will add a little more depth to the roster before long.

Anderson is a veteran with a nice resumé, but the A's should be able to achieve their goals with or without him.

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