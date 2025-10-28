Two Reds Free Agents the A’s Should Be Eyeing This Winter
The A's will be looking to add some veterans to the mix this offseason, coming off an improving 2025 season as a team. Two of the biggest holes for the club this last season were at third base and in the starting rotation.
Sure, the A's had some guys step up and become valuable parts of the A's rotation, such as Jacob Lopez, Jack Perkins, Luis Morales, and J.T. Ginn. Those guys joined veterans Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs to start several games for the team this season. However, the team should be looking to add at least one more veteran arm to add to the rotation before the start of 2026.
The Cincinnati Reds snuck into the playoffs past the Mets, but didn't make it past the Wild Card as they had to face off against the National League Champions in the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Reds have some very notable free agents heading into this offseason, and the A's could look to convince them to join a young and exciting squad they will have heading into next season.
Zack Littell
The A's rotation has Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs as the only two real veteran arms in the rotation, and as the team looks to become more competitive in the coming years, bringing in a starter with eight years of experience might be in the cards for the club.
Zack Littell made 10 starts with the Reds in the regular season, as well as a start in the postseason. Cincinnati acquired Littell prior to this summer's trade deadline, as he made 22 starts with the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the season. In those 22 starts, he posted a 3.58 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 133 and 1/3 innings pitched.
After posting a 4.39 ERA with the Reds, it brought his overall 2025 ERA up to 3.81, with a 1.10 WHIP in his 186 2/3 innings total. That would be the lowest ERA on the A's with a minimum of 100 innings pitched.
If Littell spent his 2025 season with the A's, he would have not only led the team in ERA but also in innings pitched. Jeffrey Springs led the A's with 171 innings. The A's pitching staff dealt with their share of injuries this past season, so having a guy like Littell in their rotation to not just eat innings, but also have success, would be a massive boost for the staff.
Miguel Andujar
The A's actually dealt Miguel Andujar to the Reds before this summer's trade deadline after two seasons with the club.
However, GM David Forst said at the time that the team could look into bringing him back this offseason. Miguel Andujar played some third base with the A's this past season, but after being dealt to the Reds, he only appeared in games in the outfield, first base, and designated hitter, which are all positions the A's don't need. Most of that time was at DH.
The hole at third base for the A's could be solved by an in-house option like Max Muncy, Darell Hernaiz, and Brett Harris, although these same guys could also look to compete for the spot at second base. Each would also provide better defense at the hot corner than Andujar, so there would be a balance at work.
Andujar had a .977 fielding percentage with just one error at third base, and that's likely where the A's would need him to play to keep his bat in the lineup. That said, there could be opportunities in the outfield with Lawrence Butler's status for Opening Day uncertain.
Adding a bat like Andujar back into the A's lineup alongside players like Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Jacob Wilson, Shea Langeliers, and Tyler Soderstrom could end up being an explosive offense.
During Andujar's time with the Reds, he performed as one of their best hitters, and was consistently batting in the top four in their lineup. In 103 at-bats during the regular season, Andujar batted .359 with a .944 OPS and four home runs. Because Andujar is already familiar with playing in West Sacramento, and is already familiar with the team, he could be a good fit.
With the club looking to make the postseason in 2026, adding these veterans to the mix will certainly help them continue to improve, and could be enough to help get them over the hump and playing baseball in October.