With Bullpen Options Dwindling, the A's Need to Bring Back Sean Newcomb

Heading into the offseason, the A's desperately needed to add pitching if they wanted a chance to compete in the AL West in 2026. We are now halfway through December, and the only move to address the need was signing former Yankees and Cubs right-hander Mark Leiter Jr.

Adding Leiter Jr. to the bullpen is a nice addition, but the team is likely in the market another left-handed arm in their bullpen. Currently, the only lock for a southpaw in the bullpen is Hogan Harris. The only other in-house options on the team's 40-man roster are Brady Basso and Ken Waldichuk.

The reason the team has just one real option for left-handers in the bullpen is due to arguably their best bullpen arm in 2025, Sean Newcomb, entering free agency when the season ended. Newcomb is a highly attractive name for contenders this offseason due to the 1.75 ERA he posted in over 51 innings with the A's this past season.

The strong campaign earned Newcomb some high-leverage appearances towards the end of the season, following the Mason Miller trade. Ultimately, he finished six games for the team, recording two saves.

It has been reported this offseason that Newcomb is gaining interest from teams not only as a reliever but also as a starting pitcher, which is a role that Newcomb told Athletics on SI that he would certainly be interested in, if given the opportunity.

Before he pitched for the A's this season, he spent time in Boston as their fifth starter and made just five starts before being moved to the bullpen and then ultimately traded.

After the A's acquired Newcomb, the team stuck with him in their own bullpen. He made some longer relief appearances before eventually settling into the back-end of the bullpen. With how successful he was in Sacramento, it's no surprise that he's gain interest from a lot of teams as either a reliever or even a starting pitcher.

If the A's brought Newcomb back, could he join the team's rotation?

Jun 8, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Sean Newcomb (31) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The A's biggest need is in the rotation, and Newcomb has proved that he's a reliable arm for the team. If the green and gold can bring him back and are unable to land any other starting pitchers, they could look to stretch him back into a starting pitcher.

This might sound like a good idea, but in the 2025 season, he proved to be an excellent arm in the bullpen. There's a chance Newcomb could be a solid starter, but that experiment failed in Boston, and we have already seen how well he can pitch in the bullpen in Sacramento. Would the risk be worth it?

The A's would be better off sticking with him in the bullpen. They know he's capable of pitching in high-leverage outings, which could allow Hogan Harris to pitch in more middle-relief outings, or in scenarios where the A's need a strikeout.

If the A's are willing to pay and use Sean Newcomb as a starting pitcher, however, they could have a higher chance at landing him. Starting pitchers tend to make more money, and having an opportunity to be a starter could entice him to come back to West Sacramento in 2026. He has told us that he's certainly open to returning, and that he believes in the talent in the clubhouse.

It's pretty obvious that the A's would be interested in him, but the interest will have to be mutual both in terms of role and financial incentives. The concern for the A's would be that he could get a better opportunity from a strong contending team that is a little close to home in the Northeast

No matter what, Sean Newcomb is in a good position to get a nice paycheck and lots of innings in 2026, either as a starter or a reliever. The hope for A's fans is that he'll make a return to Sutter Health Park, and continue his dominance from 2025.

