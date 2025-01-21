A's Agree to Terms with 15 International Players
The Athletics have announced that they have agreed to terms with 15 international signees, with the most notable being two-way player Shotaro Morii out of Japan, who signed for just over $1.5 million.
Morii is both a shortstop and a right-handed starter, and his development is going to be extremely interesting to watch unfold. The A's plan to continue having him play in both roles, though how it will look with playing time at each is still under discussion internally.
Morii wasn't the only player to receive a big bonus from the A's, who had the largest international pool money to work with at $7,555,500.
In addition, they also signed Ayden Johnson from the Bahamas, who MLB Pipeline had as their No. 12 international prospect. Johnson also signed for $1.5 million, according to Baseball America. While he is currently listed as a shortstop, thanks to his solid arm, the belief is that he'll move off the position as he develops.
Baseball America said of Johnson, "he’s a physical righthanded hitter with the strength and bat speed to drive the ball with authority and what could end up being plus raw power. Some scouts liked Johnson’s ability to recognize pitches in games and use the middle of the field, though others thought he would have a power-over-hit profile with some rawness still at the plate."
The A's also landed Darwing Ozuna, an outfielder out of the Dominican Republic, for $1 million. Ozuna is ranked as the No. 16 international player by Pipeline. At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, he has a lot of power potential as he matures.
From BA: "Ozuna drives the ball deep to his pull side now and should have plus or better raw power once he’s physically mature. It probably will be a power-over-hit offensive game for Ozuna, but for a long-limbed hitter, he does a good job of keeping his hands inside the ball. He projects as a right fielder with an outstanding arm."
The final big name in the A's class is Breyson Guedez, who signed for $1.5 million according to Jesse Borek of MiLB.com. He's currently listed as an outfielder, though which spot he ends up in--center or a corner--is yet to be determined.
"He’s a lefty with a quick, direct swing who puts balls in play at a high clip. He’s an aggressive hitter who will expand the zone, but he has the hand-eye coordination to make contact on stuff even when he chases."
The full list of signees:
It's unlikely that we'll see much of these players this year, but a couple of them could make their way to Stockton, the A's lowest level affiliate, at some point in 2025.