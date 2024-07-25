A's prospect spotlight: A look at how No. 5 prospect Daniel Susac has fared in 2024
Over the last couple of seasons, the Oakland A’s have looked to build up their farm system, using the resources at their disposal to scout and draft new talent that could one day become the future of the organization. From the likes of Jacob Wilson, Luis Morales and Max Muncy, the future looks promising for the A’s and as they get ready to enter their (presumed) new era in Las Vegas, with those guys potentially being the face of the next generation.
With a farm system that contains a good dose of quality talent, it is always good to know how the future of the franchise is looking. So, without further ado let’s do a prospect spotlight, starting with the A’s No. 5 prospect, catcher Daniel Susac.
The 19th overall pick in the 2022 draft, is an Arizona product that brings a lot of size to the catcher position, listed at 6-foot-4, and has been able to ascend through the A’s system at a high level, currently playing in Double-A with the Midland Rockhounds where he has impressed tremendously. He's batting .297 with six home runs and 33 RBI through 57 games this season. He also possesses a .338 on base percentage while having an impressive .797 OPS.
With two other young catchers already on Oakland’s roster with the likes of Shea Langeliers and Kyle McCann both showing potential (Tyler Soderstrom has primarily played first base in 2024), Susac will most likely have to wait until next season to have a shot at the big leagues, but his abilities with the bat and his strong defensive skills behind the plate make him a player that could be very hard to pass up in the event the team needs a spark in the foreseeable future.
At Arizona, Susac proved to be one of the program’s best players, finishing his career with a .351 batting average over his two seasons with the Wildcats and adding on 24 home runs and 126 RBI. A semifinalist for the Dick Howser trophy in 2022, the award for the college baseball player of the year, Susac evolved into a star and has continued to see his success carry over into the pro level.
With the potential to rise even higher in the prospect rankings over the course of this season and next, Susac could become a vital part of the A’s future plans. While overcrowding at the catcher position could become an issue, Susac’s play may give the team no choice but to make that call and bring him to The Show.