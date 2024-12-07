Jacob Wilson is the A's Present and Future
When baseball fans and media reach a certain age, remembering a player's father who played becomes a rite of passage. Like the graying of hair and the aching of joints, the new age of sports analysis often features the offspring of former player.
With that said, Jacob Wilson will not only emerge from the shadow of his father, but immediately craft his own path forward as a member of the Athletics. With the team transitioning to its eventual location, Wilson's arrival, expected performance and maturation perfectly aligns with the team's presumed arrival to Las Vegas.
Not All in The Family
Like his father, Jack, a former All-Star, the younger Wilson will play shortstop. However, the elder did
not possess anywhere near the hitting potential as his son. Rated as the Athletics' top-ranked prospect by MLB.com, Jacob already brings a balanced hit palate to the park.
At the plate, he appears comfortable with both taking pitches and aggressively jumping on the offerings that he likes. The two Wilson share a surname and nothing from a talent standpoint. MLB.com delivered nothing but praise for the A's top prospect.
"Wilson’s knack for contact is otherworldly, and he left Grand Canyon with an absurd 4.4 percent
strikeout rate (2.3 percent in 2023). That carried over to his pro debut, when he struck out in just 9.9
percent of his plate appearances.
"There has been some concern over the lack of impact and lower exit velocities, but the A’s are not worried and feel that as he adds strength and learns he can use his incredible eye to work better counts, he’ll naturally drive the ball more as he swings at more heart pitches."
Offensive Tools
In deftly moving between ball placement of outside pitches and turning on inside ones. Wilson does not look overmatched, even against power pitchers that rely on raring back and firing, daring the hitter to put ball to ball.
In contrast, you see a vision and patience from the first pitch. The prospect will not swing at bad pitches, choosing to take walks at an above-average clip. In ninety-two major league at-bats, Wilson walked ten times and struck out just eight.
He doesn't possess his father's speed, who led the National League in triples (twelve) back in 1996. Instead, the younger lacks the confidence to take the occasional base and not run out of an inning. Now, in order to fill out the skillset, Jacob must gain weight, but it needs to serve a purpose and not just muscle-constricting bulk that eliminates range.
Right now, in a limited sample size, he drives the ball up the middle or drift to the opposite field a combined 76.2 percent of the time. Lastly, until he gains a bit more strength, Wilson profiles as a seventh-place hitter with an extremely high hitting ceiling.
Defensive
Wilson exhibits better-than-average range at shortstop, demonstrating an adroit approach in making
plays away and close to his glove side. Despite possessing a taller, angular build, he can make plays in the hole, without or without getting his feet under him.
Furthermore, the arm strength appears excellent with decent throw placement, which greatly helps the first basemen make the play. On ground balls, from a fundamental standpoint, Wilson's hands will start more than his fair share of double plays.
Overview
Jacob Wilson is the Athletics' present and future. With a solid plate approach and frame that will gain
size, playing at Sutter Health Park, he can play his trade at home games, in a minor league
ballpark.
With the Athletics plan hit Las Vegas in 2028, Wilson will start the beginning of his prime. If the home run power, even the ten-to-fifteen plateau does not arrive, he should at least hit for a high average, with the ability to move runners over and a scintilla of occasional gap pop.