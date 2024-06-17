Lawrence Butler Ejected on Sunday in Las Vegas
Lawrence Butler began the season on the Oakland A's Opening Day roster, and spent 41 games playing for the club before they optioned him down to Triple-A Las Vegas. In the time he was in Oakland, Butler hit .179 with a .281 OBP, two homers, a .555 OPS, and a 29.8% strikeout rate.
In his time with the Aviators, the 23-year-old has hit .255 with a .349 OBP and a 90 wRC+. We noted earlier this year that players that lead off for the A's in Triple-A tend to be the ones that are primed to get called up, and lately Butler has been in that spot.
On Sunday he was batting leadoff against the Salt Lake Bees, and he grounded out in the first, and in the third he followed a Hoy Park double with a walk of his own. Apparently that's right where Bees' pitcher Chase Silseth wanted Park and Butler. With one down in the inning, Park was picked off of second base with Armando Alvarez at the dish. With Alvarez still at the plate, Butler had a big lead and was picked off on a bang-bang play to end the inning.
While the Aviators' broadcast was showing the replay, Butler was ejected from the game, but it was apparent that he was unhappy with the call. He was not the only person in the A's organization tossed from a game on Father's Day.
When Las Vegas went out on defense, Nick Allen, a late scratch from the lineup, had taken over the leadoff spot and reported to shortstop. Alvarez slid from short to second. Park went from second to left field, and Lazaro Armenteros went from left to center, which is where Butler had been stationed.
The Aviators ended up winning the game 5-1 behind a solid start from Aaron Brooks (5 1/3 innings, 4 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K's). The Aviators are 35-34 on the year, which places them third in the PCL West division, but their -62 run differential is the worst in the division, and ranks eighth in the ten-team Pacific Coast League, just ahead of El Paso (Padres, -63), and well ahead of Albuquerque (Rockies, -141).
As for Butler, if he's not back in Oakland before the trade deadline, he'll likely be in the bigs shortly thereafter with the A's likely to make some moves that include Brent Rooker landing elsewhere, and a decision being made on Seth Brown's future with the club.