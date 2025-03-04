A's Announce Opportunity to Secure Las Vegas Season Tickets
The Athletics sent out a press release this regarding season tickets for their proposed ballpark in Las Vegas, and those interested are being asked to place a deposit to get on the priority list to ensure that they'll have seats when the A's arrive in town.
Here is the press release in full:
LAS VEGAS, Nev. —Starting Friday, March 7, A’s fans will have the opportunity to secure priority access to purchase season tickets at the team’s ballpark in Las Vegas for just $19.01. The priority list will go live at 9 a.m. Pacific time on March 7 at athletics.com/vegas.
Fans on the A’s priority interest list will receive early access to purchase season tickets. Current A’s season ticket members, Aviators season ticket holders, and Clark County residents who secure their spot on the priority access list will receive purchase priority ahead of the general fan.
The A’s plan to break ground on their new ballpark on the Tropicana site in Q2 of this year. Shaped by its location on the Las Vegas Strip, the 33,000-person capacity ballpark will offer an outdoor feel with views of the city’s skyline.
The tiered seating is designed to bring fans closer to the action, with some of the closest seats to the field in all of MLB. The ballpark will feature a wide range of unique seating products, offering various experiences for fans, from premium suites to more casual, interactive seating options.
Additional details regarding season ticket offerings and the on-sale date will be shared with the priority access list at a later date. The A’s are set to host their first Opening Day at the new ballpark in 2028.
The $19.01 amount honors the founding year of the Athletics franchise in 1901, symbolizing the team’s rich history while marking an exciting new chapter with the team’s move to Las Vegas. As part of the team's ongoing commitment to the Las Vegas community, the A’s are proud to support and invest in local youth baseball and softball programs across Southern Nevada.
Fans can join the priority list starting Friday, March 7, at 9 a.m. Pacific time by visitingathletics.com/vegas.