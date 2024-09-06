The A's Sounds of Summer Will be Very Different in 2025
When the A's said they wanted to leave Oakland for Las Vegas, they also said they wanted to keep the team's colors, name, and history. They'll possess the team's records wherever they end up, but they won't have the connection to those numbers anymore. All of those greats played in Oakland. They're also losing a big part of what has made those moments in Oakland special, most recently with Brodie Brazil announcing that his time with NBC Sports California is coming to an end.
The long-time pre-and-postgame host took to YouTube on Thursday, announcing his departure following the A's final game. "As of right now, when the A's play their final game wearing Oakland across their chest on September 29, it will also be my final show."
Brazil has been with the network since 2009, and had become a trusted voice among A's media, oftentimes speaking for the fans since he is an A's fan himself. Throughout the entire relocation process he has remained professional.
The reason this one hits hard is because the fans are already losing their team, and just in case they wanted to stick around with the club through their travels to Sacramento and potentially Las Vegas, the coverage of this club is about to change dramatically. Brazil, longtime radio voice Vince Cotroneo, and local sports anchor Casey Pratt will all be elsewhere in 2025.
The sounds of summer are going to be different next year. Yes, obviously because of the move up north, but also in the actual voices covering the club.
The connection that the A's have been saying they want to their history is hanging by a thread with just a couple of people that have made some of those key franchise moments come to life following the club for next season. This isn't about blaming one party or another, but just pointing out that the way this team is talked about is going to change in a big way, which may be good news for ownership.