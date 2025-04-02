Baseball Fans Perplexed by Person Wearing Mets Shirt and Phillies Hat at Yankees Game
The New York Yankees hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in the Bronx. Despite the action on the field, many people watching at home were distracted by one fan sitting behind home plate who was wearing a Philadelphia Phillies hat and a New York Mets shirt.
People ran to social media to share pictures and post messages that communicated the general sentiment of what's this guy's deal? Whether he made his wardrobe choices hoping to get a reaction or just liked the National League East, some people thought this was a grevious violation of the fan code and wanted him banned from ballparks across the country.
Considering the date, some wondered if this might be an April Fools' Day gag.
Exactly how this is a prank is hazy unless the goal is to be noted for wearing a sundry of NL East merch, but maybe that really was the aim all along.
Maybe this person was a plant and the intent was to distract from the Yankees' new bats. It's classic misdirection.
Fans are too busy looking at the person in the random baseball garb to notice Anthony Volpe and all his friends hit a bunch of home runs with torpedo bats then maybe we have been made to be April Fools this time.