Best Rookie Performances in the World Series
Blue Jays rookie starter Trey Yesavage put up a masterful performance in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday. The 22-year-old rookie who began the 2025 season in Single A has not only gone on to start two World Series games, but struck out the Dodgers’ MVP and All-Star-laden lineup 12 times while giving up only one earned run and no walks.
Yesavage set the record for the most strikeouts by a rookie in a World Series game as he led Toronto to a 6–1 win and a 3–2 lead in the series.
After Yesavage’s tremendous game, here’s a look back at 10 of the previous best World Series performances by rookies.
Jeremy Peña, Astros 2022
Three years ago, Jeremy Peña took MLB by storm as a rookie appearing in his first postseason. The Astros shortstop helped Houston win the World Series over the Phillies by recording 10 hits, five runs, a home run and three RBIs across the six game series. After previously winning American League Championship Series MVP, he became just the third rookie in history to be named World Series MVP.
Randy Arozarena, Rays 2020
Former Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena put in an outstanding performance in the 2020 World Series. In the series loss to the Dodgers, Arozarena recorded eight hits, five runs, three home runs and four RBIs. As a rookie, Arozarena set records for the most hits and home runs in a single postseason.
Madison Bumgarner, Giants 2010
Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner started one game in his first World Series appearance in 2010, and made it count. Bumgarner started Game 4 of the series against the Rangers, pitching eight innings and allowing no runs while striking out six. The Giants would go on to win the series in five games and Bumgarner later became a World Series MVP in 2014.
Jacoby Ellsbury, Red Sox 2007
Former Red Sox centerfielder Jacoby Ellsbury was outstanding in his first World Series as a rookie. In the sweep over the Rockies, Ellsbury notched seven hits, four runs and three RBIs. His best performance came in Game 5, when he went 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs.
Liván Hernández, Marlins 1997
Like Yesavage, former Marlins pitcher Liván Hernández started both Games 1 and 5 of the World Series as a rookie. Over those two starts, Hernández pitched 13.2 innings, allowed eight runs and struck out seven as he went 2-0 in the series. He was ultimately named the World Series MVP after they took down Cleveland in seven games.
Andruw Jones, Braves 1996
At just 19 years old, the Braves rookie outfielder Andruw Jones became the youngest player to hit a home run in a World Series game. He hit home runs on his first two at-bats of the series, and finished the World Series with eight hits, four runs, two home runs and six RBIs. Jones and the Braves went on to lose the series to the Yankees.
Chipper Jones, Braves 1995
In 1995, Chipper Jones helped the Braves defeat Cleveland in the World Series by posting six hits, three runs and three doubles over the six-game series. He went 2-for-3 during two games of the series.
Larry Sherry, Dodgers 1959
In 1959, Dodgers relief pitcher Larry Sherry became the first rookie to win World Series MVP. Sherry earned the award after going 2–0 with a 0.71 ERA and notching two saves in the Dodgers’ win over the White Sox.
Joe DiMaggio, Yankees 1936
In the Yankees’ six-game victory over the Giants in 1936, DiMaggio tallied nine hits, three runs and three RBIs. He hit .346 and struck out just three times as he won his first of nine World Series championships.
Babe Adams, Pirates 1909
Babe Adams started three complete games to lead the Pirates to victory in the 1909 World Series and earn the franchise’s first title. He became the first rookie to start a Game 7 of the World Series, pitching a complete game shutout in the final game of the series.