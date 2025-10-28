New Video of Blue Jays Coach’s Decision to Send Runner Home Makes it Look Even Worse
The Blue Jays find themselves in a 2-1 hole in the World Series after losing an 18-inning Game 3 thriller to the Dodgers on Monday night.
While Shohei Ohtani's legendary performance and Freddie Freeman's heroic home run are the biggest storylines coming out of the marathon game, a decision by Blue Jays third base coach Carlos Febles probably has Toronto fans still fuming.
In case you missed it, the Blue Jays had a chance to take a lead in the 10th inning but those hopes came to a stunning end when Davis Schneider was thrown out at home to end the inning. This all happened after Nathan Lukes hit a shot down the right field line that rolled all the way to the wall.
Schneider tried to score on the play, running all the way from first, but was easily thrown out after a perfect relay by the Dodgers.
Here's how that played out:
If Febles didn't send Schneider there the Blue Jays would have had runners on second and third with two outs and Vlad Guerrero Jr. coming to the plate.
Here's a different angle of the play that shows just how bad of a decision it was to send Schneider, as he was just reaching third when Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman received the throw from Teoscar Hernández.
That was a brutal way to end the inning for the Blue Jays, especially with so much being on the line.
Now, if Schneider stayed at third the Dodgers probably would have walked Guerrero to load the bases with two outs and could have still gotten out of the inning without giving up a run but it sure seems like that would have been a better opportunity for the Blue Jays than running into an easy third out at home.
Fans had reactions to that move:
Game 4 is Tuesday night bak at Dodger Stadium with Ohtani on the mound for the Dodgers. The Blue Jays will need a win to avoid falling into 3-1 hole.