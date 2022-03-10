6 Immediate Free Agents The Blue Jays Should Target

After 99 days of frozen transactions, tumultuous negotiations, and angst from players and fans alike, the lockout is officially over.

MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association came to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement late Thursday afternoon, compromising on issues such as an international draft, the competitive balance tax, and a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.

With opening day tentatively scheduled for April 8, the lid is off, and the offseason can proceed as normal. This year, though, given the limited time frame before Opening Day, free agency will be extra explosive, set to open at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

The Blue Jays were aggressive on the open market last offseason and are expected to be major players again this year. A story on potential Blue Jays trades will come soon, but, for now, here are six free agents Toronto should pursue.

Let the avalanche of activity begin.

Freddie Freeman

Once considered a lock to return to Atlanta, Freeman turned down $135 million over five years from the Braves, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney, and will field offers from a handful of teams in free agency.

The Blue Jays are expected to be part of the sweepstakes for the 2020 AL MVP, and rightfully, so, as Freeman would instantly give Toronto one of the deadliest lineups in all of baseball. The 32-year-old hits from the left side; he’s a strong OBP guy, and plays excellent defense at first, though Vladimir Guerrero Jr. currently occupies Toronto’s first-base spot and isn’t likely to move back to third base.

While it may require a sixth or even a seventh year to lure Freeman to Toronto, his big bat and Canadian heritage would make him an instant fan favorite.

Carlos Rodón

Injury concerns cooled the market on Rodón pre-lockout, but the 29-year-old represents perhaps the best high risk/high reward free agent—and there’s value to be found there.

The left-hander was phenomenal in 2021, pitching to a 2.37 ERA in 132.2 innings (183 OPS+) and finished fifth in American League Cy Young voting. Rodón’s velocity dropped dramatically after he returned from a shoulder injury in late August, though that’s not such a bad thing.

If the Blue Jays can capitalize on a repressed market due to injury concerns, then something in the range of a two-year, $35-40 million deal might just work out. It’d be a bold signing loaded with risk, but it’s the type of move that could catapult Toronto to a now easier-obtainable playoff spot and beyond.

Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays have shown repeated interest in Kikuchi, first when he was posted as an international free agent from Japan and again this offseason before the lockout. Now may be the perfect time to strike a deal.

The 30-year-old was hit hard last season (first percentile in average exit velo) but upped his K/9 and managed to limit some of his home run troubles down the stretch.

He’s not the strongest option available, but like Steven Matz—who was also coming off a career-worst campaign in 2020—Kikuchi would give Toronto the depth and experience it needs, with a chance to rebound into something more.

Trevor Story

There are a few avenues for Story to end up in Toronto, at least contractually. The Jays have the financial might to offer a long-term deal to one of the top remaining free agent bats, or they could swoop in with a one-year deal if Story's market somehow craters (a la Marcus Semien), offering him with a great lineup and hitting environment to rebound.

From a positional standpoint, it takes a little more creativity to fit Story with the Jays. Beyond Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio, the Blue Jays have a hole in the infield. If Story is open to a positional shift to third or second base, he could fill either role with a strong arm and solid range.

If they can make the money and defense work, the bat is an obvious impact. Story has posted one season with a below .800 OPS during his six MLB years and has hit over 30 homers twice.

Andrew Chafin

Tim Mayza is the only current left-handed reliever with a spot in the opening day bullpen written in pen. Though Tayler Saucedo and Ryan Borucki could compete for bullpen jobs, another lefty would complete Toronto's current bullpen mix.

Former Athletics like Chafin and Jake Diekman bring that southpaw look and something the Jays really lacked in relief last year—strikeouts. Only Jordan Romano, Mayza, and Trevor Richards posted K% over 26% last year of the eight relievers currently projected for Toronto's bullpen on FanGraphs.

Donovan Solano

You may not be familiar with the name, but Solano is one of the best second base options remaining on the free agent market.

If the Jays elect not to go big in free agency or trade on the infield, Solano could work as a perfect compliment to Espinal and Biggio at 3B and 2B. The 2020 Silver Slugger winner can mash left-handed pitching and brings a different hitting approach to much of Toronto's lineup. A low-power, high on-base player, Solano posted an OBP over .340 each of the last three seasons after joining the Giants and has played 2B, SS, 3B, and some outfield at points in his career.