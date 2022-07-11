8 Hitters the Blue Jays Could Take in the 2022 MLB Draft

The Blue Jays are in a solid spot with the No. 23 selection in this year's MLB Draft, which is full of talented position player prospects.

Last week, we analyzed some pitchers Toronto should consider drafting. This time, we're diving deep into the draft pool of infielders and outfielders.

Only four of Toronto's last 10 first-round picks have been position players (Austin Martin, Jordan Groshans, Logan Warmoth, Max Pentecost), but it'd be hard to fault the Jays for snatching one of the big bats early this year.

Here are eight hitters the Blue Jays could take in the 2022 MLB Draft:

2B/OF Sterlin Thompson, Florida

66 G, .354/.443/.563, 11 HR, 51 RBI, 37:47 BB-K

Thompson, an outstanding left-handed hitter, has a calm setup and a quick stroke with plenty of power. The 6-foot-4 prospect posted eye-popping numbers at Florida this season, bashing his way to a 1.006 OPS with 11 home runs and a solid walk-to-strikeout rate.

Like Austin Martin, Toronto’s first-round choice in 2020, Thompson doesn’t have one true position, bouncing between stints at second base and third base before settling into right field in his final year with the Gators. Thompson is athletic enough to hold his own in a corner outfield spot, which is all he needs to do to keep his big bat in the lineup.

INF Peyton Graham, Oklahoma

67 G, .335/.417/.640, 20 HR, 70 RBI, 28:69 BB-K

Graham is without a doubt one of the most appealing options for the Blue Jays at No. 23 after three great years at Oklahoma, where he posted a .999 OPS with 34 homers in 138 games.

His lean 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame helps him create a ton of leverage in his right-handed cut, leading to plenty of barrelled baseballs in the gap. The swing mechanics, which include a high leg kick, have a good foundation for the next level, though Graham is prone to some swing-and-miss, having struck out 69 times in his final year in college.

On defense, the 21-year-old is versatile, handling duties at shortstop, second base, and third with ease. Graham has some areas to improve, but if Toronto can snag him, he has the chance to be a solid big-leaguer with a high upside.

OF Dylan Beavers, California

56 G, .291/.427/.634, 17 HR, 50 RBI, 51:54 BB-K

As a left-handed hitter with extreme amounts of pop, Beavers is a logical target for the Blue Jays in the first round. The 20-year-old is a five-tool prospect with his raw power being his best trait, despite a bit of an awkward batting stance and shortened follow-through.

The California product slugged .634 in his final college season and is athletic enough at 6-foot-4 to stick to start his pro career in center field. With a bit of development, Beavers has a very high ceiling.

SS/OF Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath (High School)

One of the smallest top prospects in the upcoming draft, Williams is listed at 5-foot-8, 175 pounds.

His tools and swing are advanced for a high school prospect, posting top exit velocities for his size and refined ball-tracking skills at the plate. Most of his main tools are plus, with good contact, running, and fielding. Because of his size, the power lags a bit behind and could limit his ultimate hitting upside.

OF Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

58 G, .362/.455/.673, 11 HR, 70 RBI, 33-32 BB-K

The most talented hitter on the most talented team in college baseball this year, Gilbert is one of the safest prospects in the draft.

His calm pre-swing approach and great bat speed combined for a .362 average against some of college baseball’s best competition this year. Though his power may not convert to wood bats at the next level, good speed and defensive skills that will stick in center make Gilbert a low-risk prospect to climb the minors and make an impact in the big leagues.

The Jays have largely shied away from high-floor bats in recent drafts, and other options, like flashy defender Cayden Wallace, could be more appealing upside plays.

3B Tucker Toman, Hammond (High School)

Another high school bat, Toman has a wide range of variance for when he'll go in the upcoming draft, but is generally seen as one of the top HS hitters in the class. The 18-year-old hit over .480 in each of his final two high school seasons with great power. He was knocked for his performance this summer by both Baseball America and MLB.com, though, with the latter claiming "he hunted home runs at times."

He's not the son of a former big leaguer, in Toronto tradition, but Toman's got his own baseball legacy as the son of long-time college coach Jim Toman. The young infielder is currently committed to play at LSU next year.

OF Chase DeLauter, James Madison

24 G, .437/.576/.828, 8 HR, 35 RBI, 28-21 BB-K

The '22 stat line doesn’t tell you too much with DeLauter, as he missed time with an injury this year and the CAA conference isn’t the highest quality of competition in college baseball.

But the scouting reports on this lefty are pretty solid. DeLauter uses his big frame and solid approach to flash highly regarded hit and power tools. Those showed against top competition at the 2021 Cape Cod League, where he hit nine homers in 34 games and walked more than he struck out.

OF Brock Jones, Stanford

65 G, .324/.451/.664, 21 HR, 57 RBI, 55-78 BB-K

Initially a football-baseball dual athlete at Stanford, Jones possesses exceptional athletic ability with room for growth as he polishes his skillset. The 21-year-old bats and throws left, has exceptional power and solid speed, but he is still relatively raw. Jones struggles with swing-and-miss, which raises questions about his ability to handle pitching at the next level.

If Toronto takes Jones at No. 23, the club is getting arguably the most athletic position player in the entire draft. His other tools might just need a bit more work.