Where the Blue Jays' Roster Stands Entering 2023

The Blue Jays' offseason "heavy lifting" is done, GM Ross Atkins said on Saturday.

Toronto has a new-look outfield, a pair of added pitchers, and a fresh dedication to run prevention. There's still room for work around the edges on the Jays' 26-man roster, but we can already project where the Opening Day lineup, rotation, and bullpen stand entering the 2023 season:

The Starting Lineup:

RF George Springer

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

C/DH Alejandro Kirk

LF Daulton Varsho

3B Matt Chapman

C/DH Danny Jansen

2B Whitt Merrifield

CF Kevin Kiermaier

The Blue Jays' 2023 batting order seems pretty set, with the only major changes coming in the outfield. Replacing a trio of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer, and Teoscar Hernández, the Jays will start with an outfield of Daulton Varsho, Kevin Kiermaier, and Springer shifting over to right field.

In terms of the batting order, manager John Schneider has two new lefties to slot in. More known for his glove, Kiermaier's speed seems like an obvious fit at the bottom of the lineup while Varsho's lefty power can split up the run of righties by hitting fourth, fifth, or sixth.

The Bench:

INF Santiago Espinal

INF/OF Cavan Biggio

TBD

TBD

Mixing in with Whit Merrifield at second base and representing Toronto's backup options at almost every infield and outfield position, Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio are both slated for big roles with the 2023 Jays, even if they're not 162-game starters. As things currently stand, Espinal would be the primary backup at second, third, and short while Biggio handles duties at second, right field, and first base.

With the defensive versatility of Merrifield, Biggio, and Espinal—and Varsho's experience as a third catcher—the Jays can be flexible with their final two position player spots. They have the personnel to rock a three-man bench, but MLB's 13-pitcher max will essentially force Toronto to roster four, meaning two more players to add.

The Open Spots:

The obvious contender for one of Toronto's final offensive spots is a corner outfielder with some thump to complement the defense-first approach of Kiermaier, and Varsho to some extent. While GM Atkins said the Jays aren't tied to handedness for that potential addition, both Kiermaier and Varsho have splits that skew toward right-handed pitchers. So, free agent lefty mashers like Robbie Grossman, Adam Duvall, AJ Pollock, and Andrew McCutchen all make sense.

The Blue Jays do have some internal options for the final MLB roster spots as well, in left-handed outfielder Nathan Lukes, 1B/LF Spencer Horwitz, and infielders Addison Barger and Otto Lopez. All four had strong seasons in the upper minors last year and the first three were recently added to Toronto's 40-man roster. However, by adding one more corner outfielder, the Jays could push at least three of those prospect options back to the minors as a first line of depth—one that'll inevitably be called upon.

The Rotation:

SP Alek Manoah

SP Kevin Gausman

SP Chris Bassitt

SP José Berríos

One of Yusei Kikuchi or Mitch White

Toronto's top four starters are locked in, making a combined $56 million in salary in 2023. The unknown begins at the fifth spot, with Yusei Kikuchi and Mitch White, set to battle for the role in spring.

Both struggled during spells in Toronto's rotation last year (Kikuchi a 5.25 ERA as SP, White 5.31), but they each have solid upside. The pair posted ERA and FIPs below 4.65 in 2021, and Steamer projections slate both to have an ERA below 4.3 next year. Kikuchi and White are out of minor-league options in 2023, as well, meaning they'll both be on the Opening Day roster in some capacity or hit waivers.

The Bullpen:

RHP Jordan Romano

RHP Erik Swanson

LHP Tim Mayza

RHP Yimi García

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Adam Cimber

RHP Trevor Richards

One of Yusei Kikuchi or Mitch White

The Blue Jays could enter 2022 with this bullpen mix, as it's a clear improvement over last year's unit.

After the addition of Anthony Bass at the 2022 trade deadline, the Blue Jays' bullpen had a 3.57 ERA (10th in MLB). Bringing Erik Swanson (and specifically his 34% strikeout rate) into a late-inning role pushes reliable arms like Bass, Yimi García, and Adam Cimber into the middle innings. The move brought both the upside Toronto's relief core needed and solidified the sixth- and seventh-inning depth the 'pen lacked at times in 2021 and 2022.

The Open Spots:

The Jays don't have any obvious spots to fill on the pitching front. It seems they're open, if not committed, to Kikuchi and White battling for the fifth rotation spot. With MLB's roster rules capping pitchers at 13 it seems like the Jays have an eight-man bullpen already on the roster. Even internal options like Nate Pearson, Zach Pop, Julian Merryweather, Trent Thornton, and Matt Gage seem on the outside to fight for spots at this time.

However, Atkins has mentioned during his recent meetings with the media that bullpen is an area the Jays are still monitoring in free agency and trade. While Kikuchi could fill a second lefty role if he loses out on a rotation spot, and Trevor Richards has been used against southpaws plenty, the Jays do seem to have a potential need at leverage left-hander alongside Mayza. Veteran free agents Andrew Chafin, Will Smith, and Matt Moore would all improve Toronto's 'pen, bumping someone off the roster.