The Blue Jays Have a Role in Mind for Bradley Zimmer

In a curious move, the Blue Jays claimed Jarrod Dyson off waivers from the Royals in late August of last year.

With George Springer returning from the injured list and four regular outfielders penciled into lineups, Dyson played in just 25 games and logged 17 nondescript plate appearances for Toronto down the stretch. On paper, he wasn’t particularly impactful, with a .371 OPS and 0.0 bWAR.

But in those 25 games and 17 PA, Dyson forged a role; a responsibility the Jays now bestow upon another surprisingly-acquired outfielder in 2022. Dyson walked so Bradley Zimmer could run (and play defense).

With Teoscar Hernández out with an oblique strain, Zimmer has been thrust into meaningful at-bats in a crowded Toronto outfield. For now, he’ll share regular playing time with Ramiel Tapia, but that wasn’t the role Toronto had in mind for Zimmer, and not the one he’ll fill once Hernández is back.

"[Zimmer’s] job was going to be more like Dyson, you know, play defense," manager Charlie Montoyo said. “But there are tools in there, so hopefully we get him going.”

While light-tower power is one of those tools, speed and defense are Zimmer’s other two specialties. On Zimmer's Baseball Savant page, there are two vibrant red dots representing his 97th percentile sprint speed and 94th percentile defense. Only two outfielders had a higher success rate on defensive plays last year than Zimmer: Byron Buxton and Jake Marisnick.

Until his sophomore year of high school, Zimmer was a shortstop and third baseman, but at 6-foot-4, 185, his build pushed him to the outfield. It was natural for him from day one on the grass, able to pick up the intricacies that are the difference between making a catch and being a step behind the ball.

“I feel like I’ve always had good instincts, but I’ve refined myself defensively since I’ve played in the big leagues," Zimmer said. "The little things, knowing situations, individually where you need to be on every play, and your pre-pitch routine.”

Dyson was also a 90th percentile defender by Outs Above Average. A late-game substitution in 22 of Toronto's final 34 games in 2021, Dyson's role was a product of necessity, with George Springer only really able to DH and defenders more suited for corner outfield spots pushed into center. But this year, the role may be a regularity.

In the ninth inning of Toronto's 4-3 win over Oakland on Saturday, Zimmer was the second man out of the Blue Jay dugout. Entering the game for the first time, he caught a warmup toss from the foul line as he jogged into center field to warm up with George Springer in right, who vacated his center spot during the crunch time.

With the tying run at the plate, Zimmer took two immediate steps back on Cristian Pache's towering two-out fly. With eight other Jays on the field staring upwards and 30,000 fans tracking the ball, Zimmer drifted calmly back until the Rogers Centre horn celebrated his game-sealing catch. Zimmer joined Tapia and Springer with arms outstretched, flying back toward the infield to join the rest of his team.

In late-game moments, the Blue Jays can shift George Springer to right field with Bradley Zimmer taking over in center Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

When Zimmer was selected 21st overall in the 2014 MLB Draft, he was touted as one of the top college hitters in the class with two-hole potential. He looked all the part in the minors, earning his way up prospect rankings and to the majors, but never fully latched on in 263 games with Cleveland.

Now guaranteed some playing time with the injured Hernández, Zimmer finding some of his full potential could be a bonus. But even if he doesn't take the step forward, Zimmer has all the tools to fill the role Dyson carved out in September—a role that should keep him around in Toronto and help the Jays win baseball games.

“In my career so far I’ve always been more of a starter, so it’s gonna take some getting used to,” Zimmer said. “But I absolutely like the [late-game defensive sub] role, anyway I can help us win.”